Where Is Vannessa Cross From 1000-lb Best Friends Now?

‘1000-lb Best Friends’ is a wonderful TV show that offers a window into the lives of four close friends, Meghan, Tina, Vannessa, and Ashely, who are battling morbid obesity. While the friends use humor, hard work, and commitment to try and lead healthy lives, they even act as each other’s support pillars through this challenging journey. Helping each other through tough diets and changing lifestyles, cameras follow the four friends as they look forward to a better life. Let’s take a closer look at Vannessa Cross’ life and find out where she is at present, shall we?

Who Is Vannessa Cross?

Vannessa and Meghan were close for quite a long time, and interestingly, it was the latter who cajoled Vannessa to go in for a weight loss procedure. When Vannessa first approached Dr. Proctor, she weighed about 440 pounds. Subsequently, she was asked to shed a few pounds in order to be eligible for the weight-loss operation.

Although Vannessa started her journey with a lot of expectation and determination, she soon began slacking behind on the physical exercise aspect. On the other hand, her financial condition was also not up to the mark, and hence, Vannessa was forced to resort to foods that were not dieting friendly. Canned food has an incredible amount of salt, which is bad for the diet, and hence, Vannessa took to washing the sodium out of called vegetables before eating them. Touched at her determination, her advisors on the show also got her sodium-free seasonings making her life a little easier.

Once people around Vannessa rallied to her cause, she began picking up the pace and even exercised daily. Meghan also tried to help her friend achieve her goal, but ultimately Vannessa fell short and was able to shed only a few pounds before her second clinic visit.

Where Is Vannessa Cross Now?

Although Vannessa wasn’t greenlighted for the weight-loss operation immediately, she never gave up hope. Instead, she stuck to the routine given by Dr. Proctor and made sure to follow it to the tee. However, fate intervened once again as the reality star began facing quite a few health problems, including skin cancer of her feminine parts, which seemed to put a halt to her weight loss plans.

However, the halt was only temporary as Vannessa is now back on track with her weight loss journey. She is eating healthy and even living a much better life than she used to before. Vannessa currently resides in Atalanta, Georgia, and is a loving mother to her son, Jacob. She is also a very family-oriented person, and it is lovely to know that her friendship with Meghan still lives on. Thus, with Vannessa looking forward to a better future, we wish her the very best for the years to come.

Read More: Where Is Ashely Sutton From 1000-lb Best Friends Now?