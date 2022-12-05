Where is Back in the Groove Filmed?

Created by Michael Krupat, Hulu’s ‘Back in the Groove’ is a dating reality television series that follows three single women in their 40s who are looking to rediscover their youth and find themselves. They check into a luxurious resort where they are joined by a group of charming single men half their age, with whom they connect and try to find love again.

With prospects all around the resort, the three women — Steph, Sparkle, and Brooke — attempt to live in the moment and have yet another shot at love. Apart from the slight twist in the dating show, the host, Taye Diggs, makes it all the more entertaining. Moreover, the beautiful resort where the four-night event takes place is set against the picturesque backdrop of the ocean, which is likely to make one wonder about its filming sites. Well, if you have the same question on your mind, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

Back in the Groove Filming Locations

‘Back in the Groove’ is filmed in the Dominican Republic, specifically in Puerto Plata. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality show seemingly took place in May 2022. Situated on the island of Hispaniola in the Caribbean region, the Dominican Republic is the second-largest country in the Antilles in terms of area and one of the most visited destinations in the Caribbean. So, without wasting any time, let’s take a look at the specific locations that appear in the Hulu series!

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Back in the Groove’ are seemingly lensed in Puerto Plata, the capital of the eponymous province and the third-largest city in the Dominican Republic. The production team supposedly sets up camp at one of the resorts in the city and calls it The Groove to make it go with the title of the series. Interestingly enough, the city consists of more than 100,000 hotel beds. A couple of popular resorts in the city are Playa Dorada and Costa Dorada, both of which are located in the eastern region of the city proper.

Officially known as San Felipe de Puerto Plata, the city’s economy is significantly dependent on agro-business and tourism. Puerto Plata is home to a number of tourist attractions, such as the fort of San Felipe, Ocean World Cofresi, La Zona Colonia, Museo del Ámbar, El Faro, the Teleférico cable car, and several beaches. Over the years, the city has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘Lovewrecked,’ ‘Sanky Panky,’ ‘Un 4to. de Josué,’ and ‘Das Traumhotel.’

