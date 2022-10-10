Where is Bake Off’s Maxy Maligisa Now?

‘The Great British Bake Off,’ AKA ‘The Great British Baking Show,’ is a British cooking show that invites amateur bakers from across the country to compete against each other and show the world what they are made of. Each week, the contestants have to pass through three different challenges based on a set theme. Each week, one of the competitors is awarded the title of Star Baker, while one other has to go home. After several rounds of challenges, one ultimate winner is chosen out of the three finalists.

The thirteenth installment of the British baking series has premiered recently, and many fans are curious about the baker named Marie-Therese “Maxy” Maligisa. The participant’s excellent performance on the show has garnered her many fans, and people are eager to know more about what she is up to these days. If you are in the same boat, then here is everything we know about the same!

Where is Marie-Therese “Maxy” Maligisa Now?

Presently, Marie-Therese “Maxy” Maligisa is based in London, England. The reality TV star has been passionate about baking for years and even started a separate page dedicated to her cooking in early 2020. Through it, Maxy often shares pictures of her beautiful and mouthwatering creations, which also include non-baked dishes. When not in the kitchen, Maxy works as an Architectural Assistant, and her last known job was at Omega Partnership Limited as a RIBA Part 1 Architectural Assistant, though she left the organization in July 2015.

Born in Sweden, Maxy moved to England at a young age and grew up in South-East London. The dual influence of both countries is evident in many things that the baker does, including her cooking style. She is apparently also fluent in Swedish, along with Swahili and Lingála. The latter two she reportedly speaks because her mother hails from Tanzania while her father is from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Angola.

As of writing, Maxy has two adorable daughters, Tyra and Talia, who were both born in the month of April. The girls are aged 4 and 5 and were with their father during her time at the British baking show. Interestingly, Maxy met her partner while the two were working at a local supermarket. We wish her and her loved ones the very best in their lives and hope that they have a wonderful future ahead.

Read More: Is The Great British Bake Off Scripted or Real?