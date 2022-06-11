Where is Becoming Elizabeth Filmed?

Created by Anya Reiss, ‘Becoming Elizabeth’ is an American/British historical drama series that chronicles the earlier years of Queen Elizabeth I. The narrative revolves around an orphaned teenager named Elizabeth Tudor and her complicated journey towards securing the crown. On her way to getting the crown, she gets involved in the political aspects and sexual politics that were prevalent in the English court at the time.

The brilliant performances of the talented cast ensemble, which includes Alicia von Rittberg, Romola Garai, Jessica Raine, and Tom Cullen, along with the dramatic narrative tend to keep the viewers enthralled throughout each episode of the series. However, what keeps them guessing is the historical setting and backdrops of the expansive palaces and halls. In case you have been wondering about the actual locations that feature in the series, you might be interested in what we have to share regarding the same!

Becoming Elizabeth Filming Locations

‘Becoming Elizabeth’ is filmed in England and Wales, specifically in the counties of Bristol, Somerset, Gloucestershire, and Wiltshire, the towns of Banbury and Bakewell, and Cardiff. The principal photography for the first season of the drama series seemingly commenced in late 2020 and went on for a duration of around five months. Since there are a number of ancient halls and palaces in England and Wales, they make for suitable filming locations for a historical series such as ‘Becoming Elizabeth.’ So, let’s traverse the specific locations that appear in the series, shall we?

Bristol, England

A large portion of ‘Becoming Elizabeth’ is lensed across Bristol, which is a city, county, and unitary authority in South West England. Apart from taping exterior scenes in different areas within the county, the production team mostly used the premises of Bristol Cathedral in College Green and the facilities of The Bottle Yard Studios.

Located in Whitchurch Lane, the studio is known to be the largest dedicated studio facility in the West of England. It houses eight different stages along with three additional premium stages to facilitate the production of different kinds of filming projects. The series producer, Lisa Osborne, gave a detailed account of the filming process in The Bottle Yard Studios. She revealed, “The Bottle Yard Studios was the perfect base for Becoming Elizabeth in the pandemic year of 2020/21. A friendly welcoming home for our amazing Tudor sets – a palace, a manor house, and a prison cell all fitted with ease into two of the Studios’ cavernous Tank Houses – and brilliantly sited for access to the many period properties in South West England.”

Meanwhile, production designer, Stevie Herbert said, “The Bottle Yard’s Tank House 2 studio had the ideal height and scale to accommodate our Whitehall Palace build. Exteriors and interior sections of the palace were shot on location, whilst the studio build is part of the center of the Palace, the seat of power, where the King meets his Court. Whitehall was a warren-like space, full of covert corners and large decorative impressive chambers, halls, and living quarters.”

Furthermore, Herbert added, “Whilst our Chelsea Palace exteriors and interiors were filmed on location, the inner chambers of Catherine Parr’s world, including corridors, bed chambers, and salon, formed the composite set in The Bottle Yard’s Export Warehouse stage.” He also revealed that the Export Warehouse stage was where they accommodated a build of living quarters as well as a cell from the Tower of London.

Somerset, England

There's been more filming taking place in Wells this week. Here you can see scenes located on Cathedral Green and St Andrew's Street. They've also been filming on The Bishop's Palace Moat and South Lawn. Watch out for a costume drama called 'Becoming Elizabeth' next year…. pic.twitter.com/OC1ojjvloT — Visit Wells (@VisitWells) March 11, 2021

Several pivotal sequences for ‘Becoming Elizabeth’ are taped in different locations across Somerset, a county in South West England. The production team mainly set up camp in the city of Wells for filming the first season, specifically in Wells Cathedral on Cathedral Green, The Bishop’s Palace & Gardens, St. Andrew’s Street, and the residential street of Vicars’ Close. Herbert also gave a few details about filming in Wells, he said, “We created a suite of spaces getting closer and closer to the King’s most private chambers, starting in Vicars Close in Wells, and up the Chapter House steps in Wells Cathedral…”

Got to see a bit of ‘Becoming Elizabeth’ filming in Wells today 👀 didn’t get a picture Alicia Von Rittberg but she did walk past 😆 #becomingelizabeth pic.twitter.com/RJaEinqzdk — The Great Lauren 🏴🏳️‍🌈 (@laurenxnquinn) June 4, 2021

Gloucestershire, England

For filming purposes, the cast and crew of the series also utilize the locales of the county of Gloucestershire. In particular, Berkeley Castle and Church of the Holy Cross are a couple of locations that serve as filming sites for the first season. The former is located in the town of Berkeley while the latter is located in the village and civil parish of Avening.

Other Locations in England

Some important scenes for the inaugural season of ‘Becoming Elizabeth’ were filmed in several other attractions across England. This includes Great Chalfield Manor at Great Chalfield just northeast of the town of Bradford, Broughton Castle in the village of Broughton, and Haddon Hall in the market town and civil parish of Bakewell. However, as per reports, Haddon Hall is temporarily closed at the moment.

Cardiff, Wales

For shooting purposes, the production team even traveled to Wales, particularly Cardiff, to film some pivotal sequences for season 1 of ‘Becoming Elizabeth.’ Reportedly, the cast and crew members utilized the premises of the medieval Cardiff Castle. The historical castle is located on Castle Street in Cardiff, which makes for an ideal location for filming this drama series.

