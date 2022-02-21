Where is Beverly Johnson Now?

The final episode of Showtime’s ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ winds down with how the sexual assault allegations against the comedian escalated. W. Kamau Bell, the director, delves into Cosby’s life through conversations with other comedians, journalists, and survivors. Beverly Johnson, a successful model, and businesswoman was one of the many women who came forward with her story of how Cosby allegedly drugged her. So, if you’re wondering how Beverly dealt with it all, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Beverly Johnson?

A Buffalo, New York, native, Beverly tried her hand at modeling while in college and never looked back. She appeared on multiple magazine covers, including becoming the first black model for the US edition of Vogue in 1974. Apart from modeling, Beverly also acted in several movies in TV shows. So, during the mid-1980s, when she got a call saying Bill Cosby wanted her to audition for a small role on ‘The Cosby Show,’ she was beyond excited. Because, like many others, she grew up watching Cosby.

First, Beverly was invited for a taping of the show to get an idea of how things worked. At the time, she met Cosby in his office, and according to her, he seemed genuinely interested in her life and career. Later on, Cosby invited Beverly to his home to read for the part. He even asked to bring her daughter along. Beverly later said, “Looking back, that first invite from Cosby to his home seems like part of a perfectly laid out plan, a way to make me feel secure with him at all times. It worked like a charm.”

Then, Cosby invited Beverly for a second time a few days later to read for the part yet again. After dinner, she claimed they went to Cosby’s living area, where he offered her a cappuccino from his espresso machine. According to Beverly, he insisted that she try it despite her being reluctant. Remembering the alleged incident, she said, “I knew by the second sip of the drink Cosby had given me that I’d been drugged—and drugged good.”

Beverly claimed that she soon began to feel dizzy and disoriented as Cosby asked her to come over to him. While he had his arms around her waist, she tried to steady her balance by placing a hand on his shoulder. But after that, Beverly didn’t remember a whole lot. She recollected him being angry at what she said, taking her out of his house, and putting her in a cab. Beverly said she woke up with no memory of getting into her apartment.

Where is Beverly Johnson Now?

Initially, Beverly wondered if she had done something to encourage Cosby’s actions. At the time, she decided not to tell people about what happened because she had far too much on the line. Beverly said, “I had a career that would no doubt take a huge hit if I went public with my story, and I certainly couldn’t afford that after my costly divorce and on going court fees.” But years later, when many others came forward with their stories, she decided to do the same.

Ultimately, Beverly said her daughter was instrumental in her coming forward, adding, “She said I’m doing the right thing for women because you see things differently when you have a child – because if anything, you have to take action.” While Cosby filed a defamation lawsuit against Beverly in December 2015, he dropped it a few months later. Today, Beverly is still active on the runway in addition to running her luxury lifestyle brand. Beverly got engaged to Brian Maillian in 2020, and they live in Palm Springs, California.

