Where Is Billy The Exterminator Now?

A&E’s ‘Billy the Exterminator’ or ‘The Exterminators’ is an interesting reality show that revolved around William “Billy” Bretherton and his company Vexcon Animal and Pest Control. Based in Benton, Louisiana, Billy took on regular jobs as a pest control technician and entomologist through his company while cameras followed him around, giving us a sneak peek into his life. It was pretty interesting to witness how each person associated with Vexcon Animal and Pest Control balanced their personal and professional commitments while dealing with critical and hazardous situations on a daily basis. However, with the show now behind us, fans have been eager to know more about Billy and his present whereabouts. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Who Is William “Billy” Bretherton?

A native of Louisiana, Billy Bretherton did not plan on becoming a professional exterminator. Instead, after graduating from high school, he focused on a career in law enforcement and eventually decided to join the United States Air Force. Interestingly, sources mention that after going through Billy’s military entrance examination, his seniors realized he had a natural knack for biology. Hence, they sent him in for higher studies in biology and entomology before stationing him at the Nellis Air Force Base in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

While working for the United States Air Force at Nellis Air Force Base, Billy hit upon the novel idea of starting an extermination and pest control company. Hence, after his discharge from military service, the reality TV star established Vexcon Animal and Pest Control in Benton, Louisiana, before serving residents of the Shreveport-Bossier area. Subsequently, Billy received his next significant breakthrough in 2004 when he was contacted by Pilgrim Films, who wanted to shoot a pilot episode for a Discovery Channel pest control reality show.

Naturally, Billy jumped at the opportunity and soon ended up starring on the show ‘Dirty Jobs’ alongside Mike Rowe. Moreover, by 2009, A&E Network took note of Billy’s popularity and released their original reality show, ‘The Exterminators,’ which revolved around several employees of Vexcon Animal and Pest Control. Subsequently, the title of the A&E show was changed to ‘Billy the Exterminator’ at the beginning of season 2, and the series ran successfully for six consecutive seasons.

In 2012, the A&E season was abruptly canceled when Billy announced that he had to step away due to some family emergency. Moreover, in the same year, he and his wife, Mary Bretherton, were reportedly arrested in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, after the police found them in possession of synthetic marijuana. However, reports mention that Billy immediately pleaded guilty to the charges against him and was sentenced to community service as well as a $500 fine. Around this time, reports also mentioned that Billy and his family left Louisiana in order to move to Illinois.

Where Is William “Billy” Bretherton Now

Following his departure from ‘Billy The Exterminator, William “Billy” Bretherton laid low for a while with his family in Illinois. However, he soon resurfaced in his brother Ricky’s 2015 YouTube series ‘Vexcon The Exterminators.’ On top of it, he even appeared on a single season of CMT’s ‘Billy Goes North’ in 2016 before choosing to take his leave from the entertainment industry. However, he continued starring in season 2 of ‘Vexcon The Exterminators’ in 2020, and the YouTube show also featured his son, Bryce, who appears to have followed in his father’s footsteps.

From what we can tell, Billy currently resides with his family in Illinois, and he still owns and operates Vexcon Pest Control and does everything possible to make the business even more successful. Moreover, we are glad to report that Billy and his wife, Mary, have built up a wonderful life together and share an excellent bond with their son, Bryce Bretherton. In fact, the family still takes time out of their busy schedules to make memories together, and we hope happiness never eludes Billy in the years to come.

