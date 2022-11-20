Where is Bobbie Jo’s Husband Jeff Oberholtzer Now?

Jeff Oberholtzer didn’t think much of it when he received a call from his wife, Bobbie Jo Oberholtzer, who claimed she had a ride and would be back home shortly. Bobbie had gone bar-hopping in the ski town of Breckenridge, Colorado, and she would often hitchhike back to her home in Alma, Colorado. However, when Jeff noticed that his wife hadn’t returned home that night, he gathered a search party and eventually learned that Bobbie’s deceased body had been discovered just off the highway about 5 miles south of Breckenridge. While this murder seemed extremely puzzling, the police came across another body about six months after the incident, which was identified as that of Annette Schnee. ’48 Hours: Last Seen in Breckenridge’ chronicles how the police eventually connected the murders and even suspected Jeff during the initial investigation. Let’s delve into the details and find out where Jeff Oberholtzer is at present, shall we?

Who Is Jeff Oberholtzer?

Originally from Racine, Wisconsin, Jeff resided in Alma, Colorado, with his loving wife, Bobbie, and the couple was held in high regard in society. People who knew them mentioned they had a wonderful marriage and were quite happy with each other. Moreover, while Bobbie worked as a receptionist, Jeff owned a business where he repaired electric appliances, and the pair had built up a comfortable life for themselves. The show mentioned that Bobbie would often go out bar-hopping with friends and hitchhike back home. In fact, hitchhiking was quite popular in that area back then, but Jeff had no idea that it would lead to a horrifying tragedy.

On January 6, 1982, Bobbie had gone to a bar in Breckenridge with friends and had called her husband, claiming that she would be back home shortly. Bobbie even mentioned that she already had a ride, and Jeff believed she was going to hitchhike to Alma. However, when Bobbie failed to turn up that night, Jeff became increasingly concerned and immediately got a search party together. The group combed through local areas early the following morning, and eventually, Bobbie’s body was discovered about 5 miles south of Breckenridge off the side of the highway. An autopsy mentioned that Bobbie had suffered two gunshot wounds which led to her death, although there was no sign of sexual assault. Moreover, detectives found the blood of an unknown male on the victim’s glove, and an orange sock lay near the body.

For months, the investigation into Bobbie’s murder showed no progress until the police were notified of a body found by the highway in Sacramento Creek, Colorado. The body was identified as that of Annette Schnee, and detectives realized that she, too, had gone missing from Breckenridge on the same day as Bobbie. Moreover, while Annette was also shot to death, she was wearing the other orange sock, indicating that the murders were connected.

Where Is Jeff Oberholtzer Today?

Interestingly, when detectives searched Annette’s backpack, which was lying beside her, they found a business card with Jeff Oberholtzer’s name on it. Considering that both women disappeared from the same area and were killed by the same person, the police found Jeff’s connection quite suspicious. Hence, they began questioning him, and although Jeff insisted on his innocence, the show mentioned that he provided a false alibi which did not help his case. Nevertheless, Jeff cleared two polygraph tests, and once detectives tested the DNA from the crime scene against Bobbie’s husband, they did not match, and he was cleared of all suspicions. The case, however, sat unsolved for long until detectives used genetic genealogy to trace the DNA to one Alan Lee Phillips, who was convicted of both murders and given two consecutive life sentences in 2022.

Jeff testified against Alan at his trial and was instrumental in convincing the jury to return a guilty verdict. He even spoke after Alan was given two life sentences and said, “I cannot thank enough all who never gave up the search for the truth. They are, without doubt, extremely dedicated and extraordinary individuals. Phillips is finally in the hands of the judicial system. May justice be served.” However, since then, Jeff has preferred to keep his personal life under wraps and maintains a limited presence on social media. Yet, from the looks of it, he still seems to reside in Colorado and maintains a relationship with Bobbie’s daughters from her previous marriage.

