Where Is Borgen: Power and Glory Filmed?

‘Borgen: Power and Glory’ is a political drama series created by Adam Price that serves as the fourth season and, in turn, a continuation of the wildly popular Danish series ‘Borgen.’ It follows Birgitte Nyborg (Sidse Babett Knudsen), the former Prime Minister of Denmark now serving as the Foreign Minister.

Birgitte faces several challenges in the forever-changing political landscape of Denmark and the rest of the world. Given the grander scale and scintillating backdrops of ‘Borgen: Power and Glory’ viewers must be curious about its filming locations. In that case, here is everything we know about the filming sites of ‘Borgen: Power and Glory.’

Borgen: Power and Glory Filming Locations

‘Borgen: Power and Glory’ is primarily set in Denmark, especially the capital city of Copenhagen. Considering that the capital city is the epicenter of the country’s political landscape, it is no surprise that the makers chose to film the series in Copenhagen. However, a few portions of the series are also shot in Greenland, which Denmark governs. Filming on ‘Borgen: Power and Glory’ reportedly began on January 11, 2021, and likely concluded in November 2021. Let’s take a closer look at the show’s exact filming spots!

Copenhagen, Denmark

The first season of ‘Borgen: Power and Glory,’ like the original series, was mostly filmed in and around Copenhagen. The Christiansborg Palace, located at Prins Jørgens Gård 1, 1218 Copenhagen, extensively features in the series. The palace stands as a government building that serves as the seat of the Danish Parliament (Folketinget), the Danish Prime Minister’s Office, and the Supreme Court of Denmark.

Given the political relevance of the location, it is understandable that a major portion of the series is shot in the vicinity of the Christiansborg Palace. Most of the interior scenes are likely filmed at a studio in Copenhagen.

Nuuk, Greenland

Greenland, the world’s largest island, is at the center of the conflict in ‘Borgen: Power and Glory.’ Therefore, the makers likely chose to film the series on location in the city of Nuuk. It is the capital of Greenland and the seat of the nation’s government.

Nuuk is also the most populated city in Greenland. Nuuk is a major economic, political, and educational hub in the nation. It is known for its coffee, waterfalls, and icebergs.

Ilulissat, Greenland

Ilulissat (formerly known as Jakobshavn or Jacobshaven) is a town in the Avannaata municipality and the third-largest city in Greenland. The cast and crew of the series shot some crucial sequences in Ilulissat. The town is a popular tourist destination.

Local attractions include the Knud Rasmussen’s Museum (also known as Ilulissat Museum) and Zion’s Church. The nearby Ilulissat Icefjord, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, also attracted several tourists from around the globe.

