Brandi McClain: Where is Mark Rogowski’s Ex-Girlfriend Now?

Mark Rogowski assaulted, raped, and killed Jessica Bergsten out of rage against his girlfriend and Jessica’s best friend, Brandi McClain. Investigation Discovery’s ‘James Patterson’s Till Murder Do Us Part’ retells the horrendous crime in an episode titled ‘The Darkside’ through the words of different people affected by it. One of them is Brandi. We were curious to find out what she is currently doing, so we conducted a little research into her life. Here’s what we uncovered.

Brandi McClain Was Once Happy With Mark Rogowski

Brandi met Mark in 1987 when she was 17, and he was 21. Soon after, they started dating and came to be known as the skateboarding couple. Together they featured in skating videos, worked as models, and even made an appearance in the Tom Petty video for “Free Fallin.” As for their personal life, the two were inseparable. Mark would often fly Brandi to San Diego to visit him. Brandi later left her home in Tucson and became Mark’s live-in girlfriend.

Mark spent lavishly to fulfill every desire of Brandi’s, and the couple lived their life to the fullest, partying and traveling. The couple’s happiness was soon affected by an accident, after which Mark seemingly changed his way of life towards a more religious approach. Mark then implored Brandi to marry him because he said he would not engage in sex with her unless they were husband and wife. He also dragged Brandi to the church several times, but Brandi downright refused and eventually broke up with him.

She moved back in with her family in San Diego. However, Mark did not let her go. He would call her and leave messages, yelling explicit slurs and even taking away all the things he had gifted her, including her car. Brandi’s hope to reconcile with him was shattered by a dinner where Mark threatened to beat her and leave her in the desert. He was upset that Brandi had started dating a surfer. The incident and Mark’s threat scared Brandi enough to make her flee to New York. Months later, she was informed about Jessica’s death and Mark’s involvement in it.

Brandi McClain Has Managed to Build a Good Life for Herself

Brandi McClain has since tried to move on with her life. In the episode, she said she would never forgive Mark and that she would never forget her best friend, Jessica Bergsten. She became teary-eyed, recounting how the misplaced rage of a man had taken away her best friend from her. In a documentary titled ‘Stoked – The Rise and Fall of Gator’, writer, director, and producer Helen Stickler shows the rise and fall of Mark’s career as a skateboarder. Brandi has also been featured in it. However, she has also since done her best to move forward and build a life for herself.

Brandi’s Instagram profile is donned with pictures of her family, which currently comprises her husband, Kenan, and her four children, Jake (born in 2006), Blake (born in 1996), Hayley, and Stella (born in 2005). Brandi and her husband seem to love traveling, indulging in adventure sports such as water sports as well as indoor rock climbing, and essentially spending a lot of quality time together. The couple has been together for more than seven years now, all the while she has reportedly been building a career for herself as a philanthropist. From her online presence, it seems to be the case that she is currently living in the state of Tennessee alongside her loving family.

