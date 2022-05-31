Where is Chrissie Hynde Now?

FX on Hulu’s biographical drama series ‘Pistol’ centers around the life of guitarist Steve Jones and the rise of his renowned band, Sex Pistols. The miniseries offers a detailed account of Steve’s companionship with Chrissie Hynde, who worked at Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood’s boutique named SEX. Chrissie, born in Akron, Ohio, was a significant presence in the punk rock scene of the 1970s in England. After having brief spells in several bands, she found a band named The Pretenders (AKA Pretenders) in 1978, which included James Honeyman-Scott, Pete Farndon, and Martin Chambers at the time.

From the late 1970s, Chrissie and the Pretenders found their place in the rock scene, releasing several hits such as “Brass in Pocket,” “Talk of the Town,” “Message of Love,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” and “I’ll Stand by You.” In 2005, Chrissie was inducted into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the Pretenders. Since ‘Pistol’ depicts an intriguing chapter of Chrissie’s life, the viewers must be eager to know more about her current whereabouts. Well, let us share what we know!

Where is Chrissie Hynde Today?

At the age of 70, Chrissie Hynde is currently continuing her career as a musician. She performs independently and is still a part of the Pretenders. Her most recent release was a solo album titled ‘Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan,’ released in 2021. She performed the songs from the album, chiefly in England and Scotland, in the same year. The musician was also involved in the creation of a 2021 documentary titled ‘Tomorrow Is a Long Time: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan.’ In March 2022, she performed for “Night for Ukraine,” a fundraising initiative, with several other musicians.

In 2020, the Pretenders released their 11th and latest studio album ‘Hate for Sale.’ The band planned a five-month North American tour with Journey in 2020 but was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2019, Chrissie released her second solo album titled ‘Valve Bone Woe.’ She made her Hollywood Bowl debut in the same year, performing tracks from the album with Los Angeles Philharmonic. Chrissie is also a painter and has sold numerous paintings over the years. She also runs an online shop (chrissiehyndeshop.com) to sell merchandise, her albums, and posters.

Chrissie currently lives in London. As per reports, she also has an apartment in her hometown of Akron. Chrissie is seemingly not dating anyone at the moment. She has two daughters, Natalie and Yasmin. The musician is also the grandmother of two twin boys. In 2020, she reconnected with her brother Terry, who lives in Ohio. In 2018, she released a book of her artworks titled ‘Adding the Blue.’ Her autobiography, ‘Reckless: My Life as a Pretender,’ came out in 2015. She previously owned a vegan restaurant named ‘VegiTerranean’ in Akron but it got closed in 2011.

Chrissie is an outspoken environmentalist and has often raised her voice in the wake of public concerns. When Julian Assange’s extradition to the United States was ordered, she campaigned against the same. Chrissie is still creating stunning music and admirable artworks, individually and with her band.

