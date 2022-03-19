After Don Fluitt was murdered at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the authorities suspected a personal motive. The investigation then led them to Don’s ex-wife, Christine White, and her then-husband, Terry. NBC News’ ‘Dateline: The Figure in the Garage’ focuses on this very case and the people involved. While Terry was eventually sent to prison for Don’s murder, Christine was initially suspected of having a part as well. So, let’s find out more about the case, shall we?

Who is Christine White?

At the time of the incident, Christine and Don shared the custody of their 11-year-old daughter. While Don lived alone in Albuquerque, Christine had been married to Terry Lee White. On December 29, 2016, the daughter began to worry when she could not reach Don. Eventually, his coworkers found him dead in the garage, launching an intense homicide investigation.

When Christine was questioned initially, she said she couldn’t think of anybody who could hurt Don. He had come by the previous night to drop their daughter off at around 8 PM. However, the authorities later learned that Christine changed the time from the usual 7 PM to an hour later. Subsequently, surveillance footage from a neighbor’s house showed someone in a hoodie arrive minutes after Don left home.

The authorities then learned through DNA evidence that Terry was the one who killed Don, which meant he was the one in the hoodie. While Terry was in prison, an inmate alleged that Terry confessed to killing Don on the night of December 28, describing in great detail how it happened. The inmate further said that Christine had asked Terry “to protect his family.” At the time, Don and Christine were due to appear in court regarding the changes to the custody of their daughter.

Where is Christine White Now?

In June 2017, Christine, then 46, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder as a result of the inmate’s statements. While Terry’s trial went ahead and he was found guilty, the charges against Christine were dropped shortly before her husband’s trial began. The prosecution mentioned that the case was still under investigation and added there was no statute of limitations for first-degree murder.

Don’s brother, Dennis, was disappointed and said, “Until they charge her and try her and convict her, we’re not going to have justice.” After being released from prison, a judge ordered her father, who lives in Oregon, to supervise Christine via phone calls. Apart from that, she has understandably maintained a low profile and has chosen to stay away from public attention.

Read More: Where is Terry White Now?