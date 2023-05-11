Where is City on Fire Filmed?

Based on the eponymous novel by Garth Risk Hallberg, Apple TV+’s ‘City on Fire’ is a crime drama series created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage set in the 2000s that revolves around a New York University student named Samantha Yeung, whose friends’ band performs at her favorite club on the Fourth of July, 2003. But she leaves abruptly to meet someone and never returns because she gets shot in Central Park. During the incident, she is all alone, which means nobody saw her being shot. To add more to it, there is little to no physical evidence on her body.

Upon further investigation of Samantha’s murder case, the authorities find an unexpected connection between her and a series of unsolved citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a well-off real estate family with many secrets. The crime show features stellar onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Chase Sui Wonders, Wyatt Oleff, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, and Ashley Zukerman. Moreover, it unfolds amidst the hustle and bustle of New York City, which contributes to the thrilling pace of the drama show. So, it is natural for you to be curious about the actual filming sites of ‘City on Fire.’ In that case, we have got you covered!

City on Fire Filming Locations

‘City on Fire’ is filmed in New York, particularly in New York City. According to reports, the principal photography for the debut season of the series commenced in late March 2022 under the working title ‘Brass Tactics’ and wrapped up in July of the same year. Given the fact that the story is based in New York, the filming unit decides to add some authenticity to the narrative by shooting the series on location. Now, let’s traverse through all the specific locations where the authorities try to connect the dots regarding Samantha’s murder in the Apple TV+ show!

New York City, New York

A major chunk of ‘City on Fire’ is lensed in and around New York City, with the production team setting up camp in various neighborhoods and streets across the Big Apple. Out of the many production locations, Silvercup Studios at 42-22 22nd Street in the Queens borough serves as one of the primary filming sites for the crime series. The film studio is home to 23 sound stages with fully-equipped lighting and numerous production offices on site. All these amenities make Silvercup Studios a suitable production location for different kinds of movies and TV shows.

The filming unit also utilizes the locales of the New York City borough of Manhattan to tape various important sequences for the show. For instance, Avenue A and Second Avenue are a couple of prominent avenues where many exterior portions are recorded. Furthermore, during the shooting schedule of the debut season, locals and passersby spotted the cast and crew members of ‘City on Fire’ in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan taping some parts of the Apple TV+ series.

Since a significant portion of the show is lensed outdoors, you are likely to spot some iconic NYC landmarks and buildings in the backdrop. Some of the notable ones are the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, Central Park, the World Trade Center, and Times Square. New York City’s locales have also been featured in numerous other film projects, including ‘American Psycho,’ ‘The Blacklist,’ ‘The Sopranos,’ and ‘Murder, She Wrote.’

