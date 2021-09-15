Where is Corinna Schumacher Now?

Michael Schumacher’s incredible racing career has cemented him as one of the greatest Formula One drivers of all time. His legacy with Scuderia Ferrari — winning five consecutive World Championship titles — is a feat nobody has matched since. Netflix’s ‘Schumacher’ is an intimate look at Michael’s foray into the racing world and how his competitive edge kept him going. He is also a committed family man, always close to his wife and children. His wife, Corinna, is featured in the documentary and talks of her life with Michael. So, let’s find out more about her then, shall we?

Who is Corinna Schumacher?

Corinna Betsch was born in Germany in March 1969. She married Michael in August 1995. In the documentary, Corinna talked about Michael being a funny, lovable person and said she was fortunate to have met him. During Michael’s travels to different countries as part of the Formula One calendar, she always traveled with him, providing the constant support Michael was so thankful for throughout his career. The couple had two children together: Gina-Maria and Mick Schumacher.

Corinna had also stated that Michael never liked the press and the hype that came with the sport. For him, it had always been about racing and nothing else. He was famously very protective about his personal life, not divulging a lot of details. He referred to his wife as his guardian angel. Corinna has been a successful sportsperson in her own right. She had won the European Championship for western style horse riding in 2010. Corinna also took a keen interest in the horse reining industry in general. Furthermore, Corinna owns horse ranches in Texas and Switzerland along with Michael.

By 2012, Michael had made a comeback to the sport and retired for the second time. The retirement meant more time with his family. In December 2013, when Michael was with them in Meribel, France, he had a horrific skiing accident, suffering an injury to his head in the process. In the documentary, Corinna remembered Michael wondering if the snow there wasn’t ideal and if they should fly to Dubai instead to do something else. A long road to recovery followed, with Michael undergoing intense rehabilitation after several surgeries.

Where is Corinna Schumacher Now?

Corinna has always been by Michael’s side, helping care for him since the accident. She has been reticent to share any details regarding his life, only saying, “He is in the best of hands right now, and we are doing everything we can to help him. Try to understand that we follow Michael’s desire to keep his health a secret.” Corinna said in the documentary that she never blamed God for what happened and that it was just bad luck that could have happened to anyone.

An animal rights activist, Corinna seems to live in Switzerland with Michael, about whom she said, “Michael is here. Different, but he’s here, and that gives us strength, I find.” She said that the family was doing everything they could to make Michael feel loved. She added, “We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael.”

Read More: Where is Gina Schumacher Now?