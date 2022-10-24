Where is Cote de Pablo Now? Will Ziva Return to NCIS?

Cote de Pablo’s Ziva David is one of the most admired characters of CBS’ thriller series ‘NCIS.’ Ziva, an agent of Mossad’s Kidon unit, joins NCIS as a liaison officer. Although she returns to become a Mossad agent again, Leroy Jethro Gibbs and others save her from them, paving the way for her posting as an NCIS agent. Ziva supposedly dies when her farmhouse gets destroyed.

Ziva eventually returns to Gibbs’ life alive in the seventeenth season for a brief period to eliminate the people who tried to kill her. Since it has been a while since Cote left the show, fans have been eager to know about the current whereabouts of the actress and the possibility of her return to the show as Ziva. Well, here’s what we can tell you about the same!

Where is Cote de Pablo Now?

After leaving ‘NCIS’ in the eleventh episode of the show, Cote de Pablo joined the cast of ‘The 33,’ which revolves around the 2010 Copiapó mining accident, as Jessica Vega. She was also a part of the cast of CBS’ historical series ‘The Dovekeepers.’ Cote then joined the cast of the drama pilot ‘Prototype,’ which never materialized as a show at Syfy. In 2018, the actress teamed up with her fellow ‘NCIS’ star Michael Weatherly to executive produce CBS’ detective series ‘MIA,’ which hasn’t materialized yet. After briefly appearing in ‘NCIS’ in 2019-2020, the actress hasn’t joined any other TV shows yet.

Cote’s latest credits include the film ‘Seneca,’ in which she plays the character Celeste. She also features in a short film titled ‘The Crossing.’ Cote has used her spotlight to bring attention to several relevant issues such as housing by teaming up with Un Techo Para Mi País, an organization that focuses on providing temporary housing for the homeless in her home country Chile, and cancer diagnosis by creating a public service announcement that concerns the early detection of cancer. Cote is extremely private about her personal life. The actress doesn’t even maintain a social media presence.

Will Ziva Return to NCIS?

Ever since Cote de Pablo’s exit from ‘NCIS,’ admirers of the character have wondered whether Ziva will return to the show in the future. Their doubts were answered when the actress returned briefly for the seventeenth season. Since Ziva is still alive, fans have been expecting the character’s return and they are longing for more appearances of the actress as well. As far as showrunner Steve Binder is concerned, the character’s return is possible. “[…] we’re certainly always open to it,” Binder told TVLine in 2020. However, there are currently no plans for the same. “We’ve really played, for now, all of the cards there are to play [with Ziva], so we have no plans at the moment,” Binder added.

According to Binder, Cote’s return as Binder depends upon the narrative of the show. “It’s always going to be, ‘Let’s not grab Cote and stick her in.’ It’s, ‘Let’s come up with a story first, and see if it’s something worthy of bringing that character back,’” the showrunner told TVLine in the same interview. Ever since her initial exit in 2013, Cote has maintained that her return to ‘NCIS’ is always a possibility as long as Ziva is alive. “The greatest thing about this last episode is that Ziva doesn’t die – the character can always come back,” Cote told TV Guide in 2013.

Binder and Cote’s words indicate that Ziva’s return is indeed a possibility although there aren’t any active plans for the same. Since the character is alive and well in Paris with her partner Anthony DiNozzo and daughter Tali, we can be hopeful that Cote will grace the show with her appearance again.

