Where is Curtis Theo Jones Now?

In January 2015, Curtis Theo Jones’ increasingly disturbing behavior led to his former girlfriend, Cristi, being badly injured. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Obsession: Dark Desires: Fixer Upper’ has Cristi talking about how she met Curtis and the unsettling experience of being stalked by him after ending things. So, if you’re wondering how Cristi survived the attack and what happened to Curtis, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Curtis Theo Jones?

At around 8 PM on January 21, 2015, Cristi pulled into the garage at her home in Texarkana, Arkansas. Someone wearing a ski mask almost immediately walked in, came by the driver’s side window and began shouting. Before Cristi could get the car out of the driveway, the assailant pulled a gun on her and fired four times. While one hit Cristi in the thigh, the others hit her car and coat.

Cristi somehow got away, called 911, and then drove down to the justice building in downtown Texarkana for help. She was rushed to the hospital and told the police she recognized the attacker’s voice. It was her ex-boyfriend, Curtis Theo Jones. According to the show, Cristi, a teacher, had found a house in Texarkana and had hired Curtis to work on the attic. Over time, they spent time with each other, and by January 2013, the two began dating.

However, Cristi mentioned that Curtis showed his violent side later on. Besides having a prior conviction for breaking into an ex’s house, Curtis didn’t treat Cristi well, often getting physical with her during arguments. Eventually, she had enough and broke up with him, ceasing all contact in the process. But that didn’t go over too well with Curtis. As per the show, he continued to call and text her incessantly and would show up at her house.

Curtis had even threatened harm to Cristi and her family and had damaged her property. At one point, Cristi agreed to pay Curtis $5000 that he had asked in exchange for him leaving her alone. But despite paying up, Curtis’ behavior ceased to change. He was charged with burglarizing Cristi’s home in December 2014 and had been ordered by the courts later not to contact her.

Where is Curtis Theo Jones Now?

Curtis’ disturbing behavior ended with the shooting on January 21, 2015. He was arrested not long after and, in January 2017, pleaded guilty to a multitude of charges, including attempted murder, terroristic act, aggravated assault on a family or household member, convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Curtis had also tried to get someone to provide a false alibi for him. Then 53, he was sentenced to a total of 130 years in prison with parole eligibility after serving 27 years. From what we can tell, Curtis is serving his sentence at a correctional facility in Arkansas.

