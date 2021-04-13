‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ is a multicamera sitcom created by Bentley Kyle Evans. It is executive produced by Jamie Foxx, and his daughter Corinne Foxx also serves as a producer. The comedy series follows the story of a single dad (Foxx) whose strong-minded teenage daughter moves in with him. He tries to figure out parenting on the go while simultaneously dealing with the antics of his own Dad.

If you are excited about the Oscar-winning actor and singer-songwriter Jamie Foxx’s return to comedy television, you must be looking for more details about this whacky sitcom. If it is the filming details that you seek, we’ve got your back! Here’s everything we know about the filming of ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Filming Locations

Principal photography on the first season of the show commenced in fall 2020 and was wrapped up in November 2020. Filming of the show takes place in Los Angeles, California. It is almost exclusively filmed on soundstages in Hollywood. Let’s take a closer look at the filming locations of ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’

Los Angeles, California

The sprawling metropolitan city of Los Angeles is the primary filming location of the show. The city is known for its Mediterranean climate, sandy beaches, vibrant nightlife, arts, and culture. It is the focal point of the Hollywood film and television industry. It offers a variety of production facilities along with excellent labor and talented actors. Filming a half-hour sitcom on location with a star of Foxx’s stature in a starring role would’ve proved to be a daunting task. Considering sitcoms are traditionally filmed on soundstages, it makes sense that the makers decided to film the show indoors.

Filming of the show occurs at the Sunset Bronson Studios (previously known as Old Warner Brothers Studio, KTLA Studios, and Tribune Studios), which is one of the oldest production facilities in the city. The studio complex is located at 5800 Sunset Boulevard in the Hollywood neighborhood of LA. The site is a historical landmark, and Netflix occupies most soundstages of the production facility for the creation of its shows. The show is filmed on the Bronson lot of the Sunset Studios which comprises 10 soundstages. The soundstages range between 2659 sq ft and 18300 sq ft in area.

The story revolves around a single suburban California dad and his teenage daughter. California culture reflects through the mannerisms and personality of the characters. The main creative minds behind the show are well aware of California’s culture as show creator Bentley Kyle Evans, lead actor Jaime Foxx and his daughter, Corinne, have spent many years living in the western U.S. state.

Therefore, the crew is able to bring an authentic Californian vibe to the show despite most of the filming taking place on a studio lot. Moreover, Los Angeles provides up to 25% tax credit on expenses incurred on the production of films and television shows in the city. Thus, all things considered, Los Angeles is a well-suited filming spot for the series.

