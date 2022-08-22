Where is Davis Wahlman Now? Phrogging Update

Davis Wahlman was living in his family home built in the 1920s when he suddenly began noticing strange things and hearing unusual noises. He grew increasingly uneasy with what was happening until one day, he saw a strange woman in his house, shocking him. A&E’s ‘Phrogging: Attic Attack’ focuses on what happened at Davis’ house and the steps he took to stop it. So, let’s find out more about Davis and this shocking story then, shall we?

Who is Davis Wahlman?

At the time of the incident in 2016, Davis Wahlman lived in the neighborhood of Green Lake in Seattle, Washington. One night after returning from work, Davis noticed that some lights in his house were on. While that didn’t really scare him, he definitely thought it was odd and kept it in mind. But it only got weirder once Davis went in. Inside his bathroom, he found a window screen.

The following morning, Davis heard noises from his attic that unsettled him. He said, “I am kind of jolted out of bed. I hear rummaging around above me, which I know is the attic, so I’m like, ‘That’s kind of weird.'” As he went to find out what it was, he noticed the light in his office was on. When Davis saw that the door was locked, he wanted to be safe and find something for protection before knocking.

Then, Davis heard a woman’s voice calling out for someone named Jimmy. He had had enough at this point and called the authorities immediately. Then, the woman opened the door, and Davis said, “I’m like, ‘Who the heck are you?’ Why are you in my house?’ And she just keeps kind of going, ‘This is my house. I live here. I’ve been here for three days. Jimmy said I could live here; Jimmy said I could stay here.'”

While Davis tried to keep the strange woman inside until the police came, she was able to get away, leaving him only with a description to give to the authorities. Davis wasn’t sure how the woman got in and noticed nothing was missing apart from a few misplaced things. The police arrived about 18 minutes after Davis made the 911 call.

Where is Davis Wahlman Today?

Davis Wahlman was frustrated with the authorities’ response time and said, “I absolutely support the cops, I love the police officers, and I’m really happy they did show up, but as I’m telling someone on dispatch that there’s someone in my house, ‘Hey, please bring help,’ and it took 18 minutes — that’s a little disappointing.” After the strange incident, Davis immediately got his locks changed. On the show, he talked about how it affected him, saying he slept with a shotgun by his side for the first six months.

Everyone's out there catching Pokemon, meanwhile, I'm catching weird ladies in my attic. 😑 #komonews — Davis Wahlman (@DavisWahlman) July 21, 2016

Today, Davis seems to be doing much better. At the time of the incident, he worked as a Promotions Producer for KOMO TV in Seattle. After that, he worked for KIRO TV as a Writer and Producer for about three years. Davis then switched to being a Communications and Branding Specialist for Boeing for three years and currently works as an Executive Communication Manager for Cisco in Seattle.

