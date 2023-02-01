Where is Dear Edward Filmed?

Based on the 2020 eponymous novel by Ann Napolitano, Apple TV+’s ‘Dear Edward’ is a drama series created by Jason Katims that follows the life of a 12-year-old boy named Edward Adler who is the lone survivor of a tragic plane crash that also takes away the lives of the rest of his family. While the tragedy alters the lives of many people related to the victims, it also connects them with each other as Edward and others try to make sense of everything that happened and cope with their respective losses.

In the process, Edward and many affected by the tragedy form unexpected friendships, romances, and connections to help them out of the tough situation. While the sensitive themes of tragedy and personal loss keep the viewers enthralled and sentimental through each episode, the use of different locations makes one wonder where ‘Dear Edward’ is actually shot. Well, if you are rowing the same boat of curiosity, we have got you covered!

Dear Edward Filming Locations

‘Dear Edward’ is filmed in New York, specifically in New York City, Long Island, and the village of Nyack. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the drama series reportedly commenced in March 2022 under the working title ‘Fugue’ and wrapped up after a period of six months or so, in early August of the same year. Now, without further ado, let us follow Edward as he connects with others and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that feature in the Apple TV+ series!

New York City, New York

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Dear Edward’ are lensed in New York City, the most populous city in the United States. From the looks of it, the filming unit utilizes the locales of several avenues and streets across the city to shoot various key scenes on location against suitable backdrops. The scene where Edward and his friend bike in the park and stop at a food truck was reportedly shot around Central Park, on 72nd Street west entrance of Central Park.

The neighborhoods of the Upper East Side, Upper West Side, and Harlem serve as prominent production locations for the drama series. The areas around 8th Avenue, 9th Avenue, Columbus Avenue, Central Park West, Fifth Avenue, Madison Avenue, Park Avenue, and Lexington Avenue have all been featured in several scenes. Some additional portions are recorded around Broadway & West 113th Street, Broadway & West 67th Street, West 52nd Street, and West 135th Street & Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

Situated in the northeastern region of the United States, New York City is known for its influence on several fields, including art, fashion, healthcare, commerce, dining, education, sports, technology, tourism, and more. The Big Apple is home to some of the most iconic landmarks, such as Times Square, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, the World Trade Center, Rockefeller Center, and Washington Square Park, to name a few.

Other Locations in New York

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Dear Edward’ also travels to other locations in New York State, outside of New York City. The densely populated island of Long Island in the southeastern region of the state serves as one of the important filming sites for the Connie Britton starrer. Furthermore, in early August 2022, the cast and crew members were spotted lensing some pivotal exterior sequences in Nyack, a village in Orangetown, to complete the production for season 1.

Read More: Best Tragedy Movies