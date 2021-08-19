For two women living in a neighborhood in Welwyn Garden City, England, escalating conflicts over a few years ended in a fatal confrontation. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Deadly Women: Soulless’ has the creators look into Louise Lotz’s murder in August 2019 as one of the three cases highlighted in the episode. She was bludgeoned to death by her neighbor, Debby Foxwell, because of petty issues that boiled over. So, are you curious about where Debby might be now? We’ve got you covered.

Who is Debby Foxwell?

Debby used to work as a researcher for Roche, a pharmaceutical company. Sometime in 2014, she moved into a house on Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City. Her next-door neighbor was 64-year-old Louise Lotz, a former counselor. The neighbors got along pretty well initially, but that relationship soon soured because of their constant disagreements regarding the space and boundaries of their properties. Over time, the conflict between the two only got worse.

Starting in February 2015, there were multiple calls made to the police by Debby and Louise regarding the other person. In 2016, Debby was prosecuted for assaulting Louise and causing criminal damage. Debby’s husband also died of cancer the same year. In the years that came by, the constant fighting didn’t cease. Debby felt that she wasn’t able to sell her home because of how Louise kept her property. She was described as a hoarder. In July 2019, the authorities warned both women not to harass and take photos of each other. However, things reached a breaking point on August 24, 2019.

It started when Louise called the authorities to state that Debby damaged her plants. Then, Debby called the police to report that her neighbor damaged her fence panel. At some point in the evening, Debby was recording Louise’s video on her phone when Louise grabbed it and ran into her home. As a result, Debby threw clay pots and a lawnmower at one of Louise’s windows. Then, she picked up a spade and kicked down Louise’s door.

Debby smashed in a TV and a laptop and Louise’s home. The 64-year-old, who was on the phone with the police and was trying to hide, then ran toward another neighbor’s home, screaming for help. Debby chased after her and caught up with her, hitting Louise about five times, mostly in the head. Louise had a fractured jaw and eye socket, along with some defensive injuries. A man living in the place rented out by Louise saw the attack. According to him, when he tried to intervene, Debby said to him, “You best stay out of the way if you know what’s good for you.”

Where is Debby Foxwell Now?

After killing Louise, Debby went home and admitted to her partner that she killed her neighbor. On the night of the murder, she texted a friend, “When will it stop? When I have smashed her head in – that’s when.” In February 2020, she pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished capacity, but a jury later rejected that plea. In February 2021, Debby, then 41 years old, was found guilty of murder. She was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison. She seems to be serving out her sentence at a correctional facility in England.

Read More: Where is Tanya Nelson Now?