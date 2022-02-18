Where is Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey Now?

Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey was living his childhood dream as a police officer when a fateful incident forever changed his life. Discovery Plus’ ‘Secrets of the Salisbury Poisonings’ focuses on how Sergei and Yulia Skripal survived an alleged assassination attempt while Nick got unintentionally hurt during the same period. So, if you’re curious to know how Nick fits into an incident that caused an international crisis, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Nick Bailey?

After Sergei and Yulia were found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury, England, Nick and two of his colleagues were sent to Sergei’s house to ensure no one else was hurt. What the authorities learned later was that Sergei and his daughter were poisoned by a nerve agent. It was later confirmed that Sergei’s front door handle was the source of the agent. A few hours after Nick went to the house, he began feeling sick.

Nick later stated, “My pupils were like pinpricks, and I was quite sweaty and hot. At the time, I put that down to being tired and stressed.” As it got worse, Nick was rushed to the hospital and was eventually told he was also exposed to the nerve agent. Regarding that, Nick said, “It’s the fear of the unknown because it’s such a dangerous thing to have in your system. Knowing how the other two were [and] how badly they’d been affected by it, I was petrified.”

After an extensive treatment that lasted over two weeks, Nick was released from the hospital in late March 2018 despite being critically ill at one point. He stated that while the physical recovery was relatively easy, the psychological healing was an entirely different thing altogether. Nick added, “I describe it as emotional battering. It’s taken longer to deal with just because of everything that’s happened to us. Not only did we lose the house, we lost all of our possessions… Everything the kids owned, we lost all that, the cars, we lost everything.”

Where is Nick Bailey Now?

Nick went back to work a few months later in January 2019 but eventually quit in October 2020. At the time, Nick said it got to be too much for him, and he believed it was time for a change. A couple of months later, his wife, Sarah, tweeted in response to a post by the police federation talking about the support offered to Nick. She said he had been fighting for part of his pension despite retiring a few weeks prior.

In May 2021, Nick filed a personal injury suit against the police force he formerly worked for, claiming injuries and financial loss. On the personal front, Nick is a loving father of two children. After quitting the police force, he began working as a lecturer teaching criminology and law at a local community college. From what we can tell, Nick still lives in Salisbury with his family.

