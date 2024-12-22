Dian Fossey: How Did the Primatologist and Conservationist Die?

‘She Walks with Apes’ is a documentary that features three women who have set themselves apart by continuously studying, observing, and advocating for primates. In independent capacities, they have been able to set a standard to study apes, the closest species to human beings. In a world order where we assume total authority over other animals on the planet, the documentary, in many ways, seeks to make us unlearn certain notions we have about the wild.

The documentary film takes its viewers through the different lives, ideas, and passions of what these women and others who are following their path underwent and still undergo. While they have set themselves apart from many others, the journeys have definitely not been easy. Often misinterpreted and criticized, they had to carry on with what they believed in before they were taken seriously. Amongst them was none other than primatologist Dian Fossey.

Dian Fossey’s Love For Animals Came Naturally

Dian Fossey was born in 1932 in San Francisco, California, to fashion model Hazel Kidd and real estate agent as well as proud business owner George Edward Fossey III. According to reports, she had a passion for animals from a young age, which began with her first pet goldfish and lasted throughout her lifetime. In fact, this was to such an extent that she even started riding horses at the age of 6, which even helped her establish herself as an equestrienne later on in life. However, the truth is she turned to animals as a way to find solace after her parents’ split and her need for acceptance.

Upon graduating Lowell High School, Dian initially enrolled in a business course before rediscovering her love of animals and she enrolling in a pre-veterinary program at the University of California, Davis. She ultimately earned an Occupational Therapy degree from San Jose State College. It was’t until a trip to Africa that she was introduced to the world of primates, which is one significant similarity she shares with fellow primatologuist Jane Goodall. The journey to which she emptied her whole life savings didn’t end up being futile as she soon met Louis Leaky and his wife, Mary Leaky. The iconic couple in the field of Science soon put her on a project to study endangered gorillas in Rwanda.

Dian Fossey Followed Her Instinct and Reasearch as a Professional

Dian lived with gorillas in the Republic of Congo, studying about them till she had to leave due to the civil war. Soon after, she was in Rwanda. In 1967, she established the Karisoke Research Foundation in Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park. This was done to further her study of mountain gorillas. In the course of her observatory study and fieldwork, she obtained her Ph.D. from Cambridge University in 1976.

The main obstacle in Dian’s work was the human threat imposed on gorillas through poaching. She worked very hard to protect and preserve them in their natural habitats. Her main observations about them were that they are highly friendly, gentle, and dignified creatures. She has often faced criticism for saying that they are better than many locals in Rwanda, especially the ones that poach them. However, she continued to advocate against poaching along with tourism. This is because she believed that with tourism comes illnesses like influenza to which gorillas, in general, do not have any immunity.

Dian Fossey Was Brutally Killed in 1985

In 1983, Dian had published a book titled, ‘Gorillas in the Mist’, which was later also made into a film due to its popularity. However, Fossey’s future was ill-fated as she was found murdered in the early morning hours of December 27, 1985. She had actually been horrifically hacked to death by a machete in the bedroom of her cabin located at the far edge of her camp in Rwanda. There were several physical signs of forced entry and violence, including a massive hole in the wall of her cabin.. Though a lot of people were arrested and interrogated, to this day, nobody has been found guilty of the crime.

According to reports, Dian’s cabin had not only been ransacked but was also littered with broken glass, making it appear as if she put of a defense. After all, a 9 mm handgun and ammunition was also recovered from near her body on the floor. It also seemed like she was robbed, yet a lot of valuables like her passport and cash was left behind, raising more questions than answers. In the end, though, Dian is now remembered for her work and her work, observations, as well as ideas continue to live through the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International. Over the years, the project has expanded to include the conservation of several other gorillas from other demographic locations.

Read More: Where Is Jane Goodall Now?