Where is Douglas Couch’s Killer Linda Couch Now?

According to a 2010 survey by the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, approximately 10 million persons are physically abused by an intimate partner in America on average. Netflix’s ‘I Am A Killer: Trapped’ narrates the story of one such domestic violence victim with a cruel twist in the murder of Douglas Couch in Ohio in October 1984. If you are already hooked by the case and want to learn about it in detail, including the identity and current whereabouts of the perpetrator, then we’ve you covered. Let’s start then, shall we?

How Did Douglas Couch Die?

Linda Lee Couch was still a teen when she met Douglas Walter Couch at a wedding reception. Both of them hit off instantly, and months later he proposed and both were married. They gave birth to three beautiful children, two daughters, and a son, and seemed like a normal couple to their neighbors in Price Hill, Ohio. But something was rotten to the core of the family, and it ultimately gave way to a tragedy in October 1984.

On October 14, 1984, Linda told her in-laws and her children that Walter had left them after a bitter argument with her. Everyone knew Walter had a bit of a temper, but his parents got suspicious when they did not hear from him even after 10 days. Walter’s father decided to charge Linda and check the hole she had made him, the children, and even a neighbor dig in the backyard, citing drainage issues. He discovered the body of his son, wrapped in a roll of carpet, and buried in the very hole they dug up in the backyard on October 23, 1984.

Responding to complaints from neighbors regarding a domestic disturbance, the police appeared at the scene to discover the gruesome crime. Walter’s autopsy report showed a gunshot wound to the head with perforations of the skull and brain, the entrance gunshot wound being just behind the right ear. The bullet fragment was located near the back of the skull, on the right side of the back of the head. According to the prosecutor, it was an execution shot, designed to kill.

Who Killed Douglas Couch?

The detectives did not have to probe much since Linda confessed to the crime immediately. She told them that Walter used to abuse and beat her up along with their firstborn daughter, Roxanne Raquel Wagner. She alleged that he used to hit them at the slightest of mistakes, targeting Roxanne mainly, and Linda used to take a lot of her beatings to protect her daughter. Linda even alleged that Walter used to bring his friends over and smile while watching them rape Linda.

However, according to Linda, things got out of hand when she joined a training college for nurses, and on October 13, 1984, Walter pulled out a gun to threaten her. A tussle followed and Linda alleged that she accidentally shot Walter. While it was her version of events, she alleged that she did not tell anyone at that time as her defense counsel had specifically advised her not to. Meanwhile, the investigators decided to look into the timeline of the crime and found evidence that incriminated Linda. The Couch family had been living in Walter’s family home for 13 years until his parents gave him the house in 1983.

According to reports, Linda forged the deed to put the house in her name on September 28, 1984. She told the children on October 8 that they would be spending their weekend at their grandparent’s house, and went to Van Leunen’s department store in Cincinnati on October 9, 1984, to buy a .22 caliber semi-automatic and bullets. The last nail in her coffin was her eldest daughter Roxanne’s testimony at court, where she painted her mother to be this scheming, selfish woman who had been setting money aside and taking loans from banks weeks before the murder.

Where is Linda Couch Today?

Combined with all the evidence and her daughter’s testimony, Linda was convicted of the charge of aggravated murder by an Ohio jury. She was sentenced to life imprisonment on March 18, 1985. As per official court records, she is presently incarcerated in a prison cell at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, Ohio. Her next parole eligibility date is on December 1, 2023, as per her inmate records.

