Where is Everything I Know About Love Filmed?

Based on the eponymous best-selling memoir by Dolly Alderton, ‘Everything I Know About Love’ is a romantic comedy series that follows two childhood best friends, Maggie and Birdy, as they go through their early 20s in their own ways. Set in the early 2010s, the narrative also involves two other girls from the same university as the two best friends, all of whom share the same roof.

As they spend more and more time together, the clique gets closer and stronger. However, the group encounters a number of bad dates, heartbreaks, humiliations, and the important question of which kind of love ages better as people change and grow — platonic love or romantic love. Apart from the entertaining narrative of the romantic drama series, what intrigues one is the setting of the early 2010s and the usage of so many different locations. If you are wondering about the filming sites utilized for shooting the series, we have got you covered!

Everything I Know About Love Filming Locations

‘Everything I Know About Love’ is filmed entirely in England, specifically in London, Manchester, and Liverpool. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the series reportedly commenced in August 2021 and wrapped up in December of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse the specific locations that appear in the show!

London, England

Several important portions of ‘Everything I Know About Love’ are taped in London, the capital and largest city in England as well as the United Kingdom. In order to depict 2010s Camden authentically, the production team utilizes the locales of the same town for the most part. Camden Lock is the place where Birdy spends most of her time in the show. The villagelike area of Primrose Hill and Inverness Street, both in Camden, also serve as prominent production locations for the series. Moreover, for the debut season, the cast and crew members set up camp in PowerHaus on Middle Yard.

The scene between Maggie and Street in the first episode of season 1 where they meet at the station was taped in Paddington Station on Greater, Praed Street. Besides a few sections of Regent’s Canal appearing in some scenes, you can also spot the bank of Thames with several London skyscrapers in the backdrop in some sequences. In a June 2022 interview with the RadioTimes, Bel Powley (Birdy) revealed that they taped on location on Friday night outs in Camden itself. She added, “My favorite scene to film was The Primrose Hill (scene) – rolling down Primrose Hill. We shot it at dawn on Primrose Hill, it was so magical; the sunrise was so beautiful. And even though the ground was wet and cold, we were still just having so much fun.”

Manchester, England

Although the story is primarily set in Camden, many pivotal sequences for the romantic series are lensed across Manchester, a city in the metropolitan county of Greater Manchester. Manchester Piccadilly station doubled as a London station where Maggie and Street share their first kiss in the debut season. The season 1 scene where Birdy and Maggie are in inflatable pig costumes in a square surrounded by restaurants is taped on Deansgate. Interestingly enough, the filming unit didn’t block the street to capture the true emotions of pedestrians walking by them.

For shooting some additional portions, the production team utilizes the facilities of Space Studios Manchester on Vaughan Street. The studio consists of 6 acoustically treated stages, workshops, onsite catering, and other production facilities that meet the filming requirements of all kinds of productions. Various exterior shots for the romantic comedy series are taped in different streets and neighborhoods, including King Street, Back Turner Street, Whitworth Street West, Northern Quarter, and Jackson’s Row.

Grand Pacific at 50 Spring Gardens and Rosso Restaurant & Bar at 43 Spring Gardens served as pivotal production locations for the debut season of the series. Furthermore, the cast and crew members set up camp in several other restaurants and bars in Manchester to tape many interior scenes. They are ONE EIGHT SIX at 186 Deansgate (temporarily closed), YES at 38 Charles Street, The Marble Arch Inn at 73 Rochdale Road, Masons Restaurant Bar at 36 Bridge Street on the Ground Floor of Manchester Hall, Lock 91 at 9 Century Street, Sunset by Australasia at 1 The Avenue in Spinningfields, and Sammy’s Cocktail Bar at 26 Swan Street.

Liverpool, England

A few pivotal sequences for ‘Everything I Know About Love’ are also lensed in Liverpool, a city and metropolitan borough in the ceremonial county of Merseyside. The scene where Birdy indulges in a phone call while sitting by the dock in the inaugural season is taped on Royal Albert Dock at 3-4 The Colonnades. Besides that, Martin’s Bank at 4 Water Street also serves as a prominent filming site for the series.

