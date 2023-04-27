Where is Fito Páez’s Ex-Wife Cecilia Roth Now?

Netflix’s ‘El Amor Después Del Amor,’ AKA ‘Love After Music‘ has allowed viewers across the world a deep insight into the life o Argentinian rock music icon Rodolfo Páez Ávalos, AKA Fito Páez. The series also sheds light on some of the most important people in Fito’s life, including Cecilia Edith Rotenberg Gutkin, AKA Cecilia Roth, his partner of many years, who is a celebrated artist in her own right. Naturally, people are eager to know more about what she might be up to these days. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

Who is Cecilia Roth?

Born on August 8, 1956, Cecilia’s parents were Abrasha Rotenberg and Dina Gutkin (AKA Dina Rot). Her father, a Ukrainian Jewish man, worked as a writer, editor, and journalist, having settled in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in the 1930s. Meanwhile, Cecilia’s mother, Dina, was a singer and had spent her younger years in Argentina and Chile. Just under four months before turning 4, Cecilia became a big sister to Ariel Eduardo Rotenberg Gutkin AKA Ariel Rot.

Cecilia worked as an actress within her birth country until the year 1976, when she had to flee the Argentinian military dictatorship and decided to stay in Spain. In 1989, she got married to Gonzalo Gil and was indeed still married when she first met Fito in Uruguay in 1991. Eight months after meeting the rock artist, Cecilia divorced her first husband in 1992 and started a relationship with Fito. On December 23, 1999, Cecilia and Fito got married at a Civil registry and celebrated the occasion by throwing an intimate party with just their loved ones.

Prior to their wedding, they had adopted a son named Martín Páez. However, their relationship soon started to fizzle, and they were divorced in 2001. As for her acting credentials, Cecilia’s first film was in 1976 when she took part in ‘No Toquen a la Mena.” She went on to star in ‘Las Verdes Praderas,’ ‘Arrebato,’ ‘Laberinto de Pasiones,’ ‘Un Lugar en el Mundo,’ and ‘Martín (Hache).’ However, her most memorable movie is perhaps ‘Todo Sobre mi Madre,’ AKA ‘All About My Mother,’ which helped the director Pedro Almodóvar earn an Oscar in 2000 for Best Foreign Language Film.

Where is Cecilia Roth Now?

As of writing, Cecilia continues to thrive in both her personal and professional life. Starting with the former, it does not seem like she is in a relationship as of writing. However, she does maintain a good bond with her ex-husband Fito, with whom she shares a child. In fact, Fito has stated that his time with Cecilia was full of laughter and joy, leading him to create some memorable musical pieces. Though they went their separate paths, their respect for each other does not seem to have diminished, and they continue to support each other through thick and thin.

Having worked in the entertainment industry for well over four decades, Cecilia has been a part of more than 50 movies, having recently appeared in ‘El Prófugo’ in 2021 and ‘Nieve, Amor y Película’ in 2022. She also has significant television experience and was a part of ‘Epitafios’ and ‘Amas de Casa Desesperadas’ for multiple years. Over the years, she has been nominated for many awards and won several of them, such as the 1998 and 2001 Goya Awards for Best Leading Actress, the 1999 European Film Award for Best European Actress, and the Silver Condor Award for Best Actress in 1993 and 1998.

Through her work, Cecilia continues to inspire people within Argentina and across the world. Her skills as an actress are nothing short of phenomenal and have allowed her to gain an impressive fan following. In her free time, she likes to be in the company of her loved ones and is always happy to cheer them on. In fact, she is perhaps one of the biggest fans of the music of her brother Ariel Rot, who continues to release new tunes, having previously been a part of Los Rodríguez. In fact, she recently attended the wedding of her nephew Julián, which took place in late March 2023.

