Where is FXX’s Dave Filmed?

Loosely inspired by his own life, rapper/comedian David Andrew Burd aka Lil Dicky is the co-creator, along with Jeff Schaffer, as well as the lead actor of FXX’s ‘Dave,’ which is a comedy series revolving around a fictionalized version of himself. The narrative follows Dave, a neurotic man in his late 20s who believes he was born to become one of the best rappers ever. However, to make the whole world believe in his abilities, he has to convince his friends first. So, to achieve his dreams, Dave is determined enough to leave no stone unturned and give his all to become the next big thing.

Besides David Burd, the comedy show features many talented actors who perform impressively onscreen, including Taylor Misiak, GaTa, Andrew Santino, and Travis Bennett. Most of the story unfolds in Los Angeles as Dave explores his musical prowess and moves across the city, looking to pursue his dreams of being one of the best rappers out there. Given the constantly changing backdrops, the audience is bound to be curious about the filming sites of ‘Dave.’ If you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

Dave Filming Locations

‘Dave’ is filmed in California and seemingly a few other locations nationwide, specifically in Los Angeles County. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the comedy series reportedly commenced in September 2019 and wrapped up in late October of the same year. As for the production of the sophomore round, it took place between March and April 2021.

According to reports, the principal photography for the third season began in September 2022 and concluded in December of the same year. Given California’s vast and versatile terrain, it makes for a suitable location to shoot the projects based in the state itself and the ones set in other US cities. Now, without much ado, let’s follow Dave as he chases his dreams and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that appear in the David Andrew Burd starrer!

Los Angeles County, California

Almost all the pivotal sequences of ‘Dave’ are lensed in Los Angeles County, with the filming unit scouting different locations and setting up camp in suitable ones for the series. Various streets, posh neighborhoods, famous landmarks, and destinations are featured heavily throughout the show.

While many scenes are taped on location, some portions are possibly recorded utilizing the facilities and amenities of one of the many film studios situated within Los Angeles County. Given the ties and association with the Hollywood industry, Los Angeles County is home to film studios of all five prominent production companies — Universal Pictures, Warner Bros., Walt Disney Studios, Paramount Pictures, and Sony Pictures.

Other Locations

Apart from California, the production team supposedly traveled to a few other locations in the country, especially for the third season. In a January 2023 interview with Consequence, Lil Dicky expanded on his approach while shooting the third season. He said, “I wanted to do something a little different, a change of pace. Whereas the first two seasons, you’re in LA, you’re going to see us begin on tour. Pretty much every episode this season, we’re in Texas, then we’re in Atlanta, then we’re in Philly, then we’re in Mississippi.”

Lil Dicky added, “And each place is so different culturally, so different vibe-wise — the stories are all so different. So I feel, just by nature of having that be our guiding light to start the season, it allows for really every episode being its own tonal entity, which is super exciting.” While he quickly said they traveled to some of the locations for shooting season 3, he did not reveal any more information about the same.

Read More: Best Hip-Hop Movies