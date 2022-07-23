Where is George Gerbic’s Killer Lindy Williams Now?

When Queensland, Australia, resident Lindy Williams got close to and planned to marry George Gerbic, people believed they would make the perfect pair. However, people were left shocked when George’s dismembered body turned up beside a road near the city of Gympie, turning the case into a full-fledged homicide investigation. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Deadly Women: Vow To Kill’ chronicles the gruesome murder and shows how efficient police action brought Lindy to justice. Let’s take a closer look at the case and find out where Lindy is at present, shall we?

Who Is Lindy Williams?

A resident of the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia, Lindy Williams was quite popular in her community. Surprisingly, people described her as a helpful individual but mentioned that Lindy has always been quite unlucky in matters of the heart. She never seemed to catch a break when it came to love and was really hoping to find the perfect husband to settle down with. At such a point in her life, Lindy came across real estate agent George Gerbic and developed a close friendship with him. Eventually, the friendship turned romantic, and the couple had elaborate plans and dreams about their wedding. To the outside eye, their pairing was almost perfect, and people hoped the two would last the test of time.

Eventually, Lindy mentioned that they had plans to marry in Las Vegas and made it seem like she and George had already set off for the United States. However, September 4, 2013, was the last day anyone ever saw George alive, and when questioned, Lindy claimed her partner had moved to Rio de Janeiro. Although the explanation seemed quite odd, people did not think much about it until George’s dismembered body was discovered on September 19 of the same year. Although an initial medical examination showed multiple bruises on the victim’s body, an autopsy soon determined that he was poisoned to death by a cocktail of four prescription medicines before the killer hacked the head off to avoid identification. This act did stall the investigation for quite some time, as detectives took about ten months to determine if the human remains belonged to George.

Interestingly, as Lindy had made it abundantly clear about her partner moving to Rio de Janeiro, she became the prime suspect in the investigation and was brought in for questioning. Initially, the Queensland resident denied any involvement in the crime and insisted on her innocence. However, once the police pressed harder, she claimed she had returned home to find George’s dismembered body on the floor. Not knowing what to do and in utter panic, Lindy said she took the body to a secluded location and dumped it off. However, the explanation seemed quite bizarre and did not satisfy law enforcement officials, who wasted no time in arresting Lindy for murder.

Where Is Lindy Williams Today?

When presented in court, Lindy pled not guilty and claimed that George had attacked her with a knife. Besides, she still insisted on her innocence and reinstated that she had returned home to find her partner’s headless body on the floor. Nevertheless, the jury did not see eye to eye and instead found Lindy guilty of murder, which got her a life sentence with a minimum of 20 years in 2018. Thus, with Lindy still serving the compulsory part of her sentence, we can safely assume she is spending her days behind bars at an Australian prison.

Read More: Where is Brent Carpenter’s Killer Jane Carpenter Now?