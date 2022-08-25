Where is Ghostwriter Alex Cody Foster Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee’ exploring every bit of the infamous tech mogul’s frenzied years on the lam, we get a true insight into his complex being. After all, whether it be his personal life, substance use, strange behaviors, or seemingly manipulative tactics, it shines a light upon every facet through not just raw footage but also interviews. Amongst those to thus feature in this original documentary to help push the narrative along is none other than ghostwriter Alex Cody Foster — so now, let’s find out more about him, shall we?

Who is Alex Cody Foster?

It was back when Alex was 20 that his journey as a writer genuinely began despite the fact he was already working on editing his first book at the time because he’d suddenly found a mentor. A chance encounter at a cafe had led him to allow a stranger to read a part of his in-the-works memoir — including tales of his travels, being homeless in Los Angeles, and wealthy connections. The stranger actually turned out to be a renowned novelist, and she was so impressed by his innate talent that she decided to guide him toward the right path to the very best of her abilities.

Alex hence landed a job as an Editor at a now-defunct Seattle-based hybrid publishing company called Booktrope in early 2013, only to evolve into a professional ghostwriter over three years later. “We’re the background guys who write books for celebrities, politicians, rock stars,” he explained in the documentary. “All the people who are too busy or not talented enough to write their own sh*t.” It’s why John McAfee had hired him as well, especially as his undeniable skills, passion for great stories, and hard work had already earned him a lot of success within a relatively short period.

Where is Alex Cody Foster Now?

Apart from John McAfee, Alex has and seemingly continues to work alongside princes, celebrities, billionaires, doctors, entrepreneurs, and influential advocates across the globe to tell their tales. Therefore, from what we can tell, the New York-based ghostwriter is actually working at not only the top-ranked Reedsy as well as Gotham Ghostwriters at the moment, but he’s also freelancing. As if that’s not enough, Alex is even the Founder of Ghostwriting University (July 2022), where he offers online courses to help aspirants break into this industry and then maintain their standing.

We should mention Alex has ghostwritten eight Amazon #1 bestsellers, but he’s now gearing up to have his own name be on a cover — his book ‘The Man Who Hacked the World: A Ghostwriter’s Descent into Madness with John McAfee’ will be released in November 2022. You can check out his website for more information on this title, his entire process as a writer, as well as his additional work.

Coming to his personal life, the food and travel enthusiast is currently in a happy, healthy relationship with a woman named Samantha. “I’m a damn writer, and yet there is no sequence of words or sentences or even pages that can accurately describe the way I feel about you,” Alex candidly penned for her on their anniversary in early January 2022.

“It was always supposed to be a cliché, a thing for romance novels and shitty Hallmark movies, seeing the love of your life for the first time. Becoming utterly speechless; the crazy beating heart, and the surreal mix of so many emotions all at once: Fear… and Love. Because that’s just how I felt when I looked at you, like I’d looked at and loved you a thousand times before. That’s the best I can describe it.”

