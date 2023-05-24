Where is Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars Filmed?

Fox’s ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars’ is a cooking competition reality show that pits together some talented food and drink industry entrepreneurs as they go through different sorts of challenges that test their business and culinary skills. They compete to earn the grand cash prize of $250,000 as an investment for their new venture. Hosted and judged by Gordon Ramsay, the cooking series allows the chef to pick out the next greatest culinary entrepreneur.

With each passing episode, Ramsay tests each contestant to their limits and sees if they have what it takes to succeed in the competitive industry of food and drinks. Apart from the delicious meals that the contestants prepare, the multitude of locations where they do so also keeps the viewers hooked on each episode. So, if the different terrains intrigue you enough to make you interested in knowing where ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars’ is filmed, we have got you covered!

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars Filming Locations

‘Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars’ is filmed in California, specifically in Los Angeles County. The principal photography for the debut season of the reality series seemingly took place between May and June 2022. Given the versatility of terrains in California, the Golden State serves as the ideal filming site for different kinds of productions, including ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.’ Now, without much ado, let’s follow the aspiring moguls and get a detailed account of all the specific locations where they try to impress Gordon Ramsay in the Fox show!

Los Angeles County, California

A major chunk of ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars’ is lensed across Los Angeles County. For many interior portions of the cooking show, the production team possibly utilizes the Fox Alternative Entertainment studio, which is Fox Entertainment’s in-house studio for reality TV shows and has also collaborated with Studio Ramsay Global. Apart from that, the filming unit follows the talented contestants across the county as they go head-to-head against one another in a delicious yet fiery contest, focusing on getting on the good books of Chef Ramsay.

For instance, the cast and crew members set up camp in different kinds of locations, such as a vineyard, beachside area, desert, and various other locales in LA County. There are several aerial shots of the iconic cityscape of the city of Los Angeles as well. In the backdrop of these shots, you might be able to spot some of the popular landmarks and attractions, including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Los Angeles Zoo, the U.S. Bank Tower, the Wilshire Grand Tower, and Venice Beach.

