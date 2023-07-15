Where is HGTV’s Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge Filmed?

HGTV’s ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’ is a home improvement event series that features eight different pairs of HGTV stars and one Food Network chef as they transform an ordinary property into something extraordinary — a real-life Barbie Dreamhouse. The pairs must take inspiration from a decade out of the 60-year history of the Dreamhouse and include references to pop culture and trends of that particular era in their final renovation. Leading up to the finale, each week, one of the rooms’ designs is crowned as the winner.

The one design that stands out from the rest is declared as the dreamiest of them all in the finale. After that, a donation to a charity is given in honor of the winning pair while one lucky Barbie fan wins a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay in the Barbie Dreamhouse. Hosted by the multi-talented and entertaining Ashley Graham, the reality series not only hooks the viewers through each episode but also makes them wonder where the completed Dreamhouse is actually located. If you are curious about the same, we have got you covered!

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge Filming Locations

‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’ is filmed in California, specifically in Santa Clarita. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality show took place in April 2023. So, let’s not waste time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that feature in the HGTV series!

Santa Clarita, California

‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’ is almost entirely lensed in the city of Santa Clarita as the 4,400-square-foot property that gets transformed into a life-size and fully-functional version of the Barbie Dreamhouse is situated in the Canyon Country neighborhood of the city. The massive house, which was white before the makeover, consists of three flamingo statues, a pink triple-decker fountain, and a 900-pound, 12-foot-tall steel signature handle on the roof, which displays the iconic “B” symbol denoting Barbie.

In season 1, all the spaces of the formerly dull, white, and empty property were filled with vibrant shades of pink and furniture suitable with the theme of Barbie, whether it is the interior parts or the exterior. The visual spectacle that the Barbie-themed property is, now stands out in the entire neighborhood. Moreover, some exterior scenes of ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’ might also include other parts of Santa Clarita. For instance, you might spot some popular attractions of the Southern Californian city, including Central Park, Bridgeport Marketplace Lake, Westfield Valencia Town Center, the Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park, and the George A. Caravalho Sports Complex.

