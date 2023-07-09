Where is HGTV’s Flip the Strip Filmed?

HGTV’s ‘Flip the Strip’ is a home improvement reality TV series that follows the bulky foursome of headliners by night and expert construction gurus by day — Ben Cleary, Dan Paterson, Liam Black, and Malik Wills-Martin — who collaborate with the popular and highly competent interior designer Kelly Stone to transform their clients’ homes into something extraordinary. Apart from the dancing skills, each of them has a specific renovation role to play.

Dan takes on the role of the project manager, Ben has good carpenter skills, Liam has a knack for painting and finishing, and Malik is more of a do-it-all ace. Upon focusing on their respective responsibilities, the four construction experts manage to create an aesthetic home for homeowners across the city of Las Vegas. With different kinds of Las Vegas properties featured in each episode, viewers are bound to think about where ‘Flip the Strip’ is filmed. If you are curious about the same, we have got you covered!

Flip the Strip Filming Locations

‘Flip the Strip’ is filmed in Nevada, specifically in the Las Vegas Valley. According to reports, the principal photography for the debut season of the reality series commenced in September 2022 and wrapped up in January 2023. Since the four construction gurus are based in Nevada, it only makes sense that the series documenting their professional projects is also set in the Silver State. Now, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that appear in the HGTV show!

Las Vegas Valley, Nevada

A majority of ‘Flip the Strip’ is lensed in the Las Vegas Valley, which is a major metropolitan area in Nevada’s southern part. However, the city of Las Vegas serves as the primary production location as the Vegas-based tradesmen cum dancers work on different properties mostly within the city. Apart from the interior scenes of the residential properties that the four experts work on, the show also consists of several exterior shots of the city and its surrounding areas, especially when they travel from one place to another.

In the aerial shots or other exterior shots of the Valley’s landscape, you are likely to spot a number of iconic and popular attractions and destinations in the backdrop. Some of the notable ones are the Las Vegas Strip, The Strat Hotel, Casino and SkyPod, the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, the Fremont Street Experience, the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas Natural History Museum, and Nevada State Museum.

Construction is known to be one of the major and quickly growing industries in Las Vegas, which is another reason why it makes for a suitable filming site for a show like ‘Flip the Strip.’ The Valley consists of several master-planned communities that come with certain recreational amenities along with lavish properties, including bike paths, golf courses, lakes, jogging trails, and parks.

