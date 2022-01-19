Where is Home Inspector Joe Filmed?

Presented by Joe Mazza, along with designer Noel Gatts, ‘Home Inspector Joe’ is a home improvement reality TV show that takes usual home inspection to another level. Unlike regular home inspectors, Joe dives into his clients’ home buying experience in order to have a fair idea of the stakes involved. Along with Noel, he tries to find the perfect house for his clients.

The show serves as a visual treat to people who are passionate about home improvement and design. Every episode features new properties which have the potential to turn into beautiful houses, which makes us wonder where they are located. If you are curious to know where this series is filmed, here’s everything we know about it!

Home Inspector Joe Filming Locations

‘Home Inspector Joe’ is primarily filmed in areas of lower Westchester and Connecticut. There was also a bit of preliminary filming that took place in Tennessee. Mazza has previously been a home inspector in White Plains for 22 years, and his talent shows up even outside his hometown. ‘Home Inspector Joe’ season was filmed in the fall of 2021. Let us dive into more details!

Knoxville, Tennessee

A few parts of the show were filmed in Knoxville, Tennessee. The production team was stationed there before the primary filming commenced. Mazza and designer Gatts were asked to run a few scenes there in order to see how they get along on-screen. They had never met each other prior to that moment, and surprisingly, everyone loved their reel life chemistry. After that, the team decided to film the show locally in parts of lower Westchester and Connecticut.

Stamford, Connecticut

The show is filmed in Connecticut, a state in southern New England halfway between Boston and New York City. The state is known for outdoor activities ranging from hiking and sailing to cross-country skiing. The state is a mix of coastal cities and rural areas filled with small towns. Joe Mazza is licensed in New York and Connecticut, which explains why the show is shot there.

Parts of the series were filmed in Stamford, which is a city on Long Island Sound. It is famous for a few attractions, such as the Stamford Museum & Nature Center that contains interesting relics of natural and cultural history, all of it housed in a 1929 mansion.

Westchester County, New York

Other parts of the show were filmed in areas situated in lower Westchester County. It lies in the Hudson Valley north of New York City. The place contains several commendable tourist spots, such as the Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve, which includes the steep Breakneck Ridge Trail. More attractions include Kykuit, Bear Mountain State Park, Trailside Museums & Zoo, etc. Mazza revealed that they inspect the properties, break each of them down, and estimate the costs required to fix it. Noel specializes in the financial aspect of the job.

Read More: Best Home Improvement Shows on Netflix