Where is Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Filmed?

Based on the popular toy cars Hot Wheels, NBC’s ‘Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge’ is a car makeover competition show that gives Hot Wheels fans the chance to rebuild or modify a nostalgic car into a life-sized Hot Wheels car. Two contestants face off in every episode as they try to use their life stories and knowledge of pop culture as fuel and transform their respective cars into something extraordinary. Hosted and co-judged by car aficionado Rutledge Wood, the reality series also features a couple of permanent judges — Hertrech “Hert” Eugene Jr. and Dalal Elsheikh.

The contestants try to impress the trio by getting some much-needed help from a team of technicians known as “The Car Pool.” Each episode also sees a celebrity guest who judges the creations of the contestants as well. Eyeing a large sum of the cash prize, the contestants also compete to get their car design made into an official Hot Wheels die-cast car. The interior setting of the competition show, including the well-lit stage and garage, sparks some questions about the actual filming sites of ‘Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge.’ If you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Filming Locations

‘Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge’ is filmed in England, specifically in Manchester. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality series commenced in early March 2023 and wrapped up in early May of the same year. Now, without further ado, allow us to take you through the specific location that makes an appearance in the NBC show!

Manchester, England

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge’ are lensed in the city and metropolitan borough of Manchester. In particular, the production team sets up camp in Space Studios Manchester and utilizes the film studio’s countless features. Situated on Vaughan Street, Space Studios Manchester is a purpose-built facility and home to six acoustically treated sound stages, production facilities, workshops, onsite catering, and a secure parking lot. It opened in October 2014, after about a year of the commencement of its construction. All these aforementioned amenities and facilities make it a suitable film studio for different kinds of productions, including ‘Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge.’

Located in a bowl-shaped land area bordered by the Pennines to the north and east, Manchester is known for several features, including its architecture, musical exports, social impact, transport connections, and media links. The city of Manchester is also home to a number of popular landmarks, such as Manchester Town Hall, the Beetham Tower, the Green Building, Albert Square, Piccadilly Gardens, Ivy Green, Boggart Hole Clough, and Highfield Country Park, some of which you might be able to spot in a few aerial shots of the city.

