Where is Hulu’s Am I Being Unreasonable Filmed?

Co-created by Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli, Hulu’s ‘Am I Being Unreasonable’ is a British comedy thriller series that follows a mother named Nic who is stuck in a depressing marriage while harboring a huge secret that she can’t afford to share with anyone. Not only does the family cat disappears, but she is also bothered by the small talk she has with her cleaner Vic, and the fact that she doesn’t have any real friends in the village. The only thing that keeps her going is her son, Ollie.

However, when Jen arrives on the scene with her kindred spirit, Nic’s life changes for the better. However, just like Nic, even Jen carries a dark secret with her, which only bubbles up with time. Starring Daisy May Cooper, Selin Hizli, Dustin Demri-Burns, Lenny Rush, and David Fynn, most of the comedy show unfolds in a small town with Nic and Jen meeting each other for the first time at a festival and spending more time together in a variety of different settings. The relatively darker visuals complement the thrilling aspects of the series at the same time. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Am I Being Unreasonable’ is filmed, we have got you covered!

Am I Being Unreasonable Filming Locations

‘Am I Being Unreasonable’ is filmed in its entirety in England, specifically in Bristol, Somerset, and Gloucestershire. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the thriller series commenced in December 2021 and wrapped up in February 2022. Now, without further ado, let’s take a look at all the specific locations that feature in the Hulu series!

Bristol, England

The city, ceremonial county, and unitary authority of Bristol serves as the primary production location for ‘Am I Being Unreasonable.’ A majority of the interior scenes are reportedly lensed in purpose-built sets of The Bottle Yard Studios on Whitchurch Lane in Bristol. Being the largest film studio in the West of England, The Bottle Yard Studios is home to 11 stages, out of which eight are located at the main site and three at TBY2, a premium facility.

Moreover, during the early stages of production of season 1, that is, in December 2021, locals and passersby spotted the cast and crew members of the show in and around Rag Trade Boutique at 39a Cotham Hill in Bristol’s Redland. One of the executive producers, Shane Allen, shared how Bristol works as the ideal filming site for the show. He said, ” Bristol proved a terrific choice for many practical reasons and in giving the show its identity. ”

Allen further added, “Aside from the well-run Bottle Yard base, there is a wealthy array of city and rural location options within a relatively short radius. There’s something of the soul of the West Country in the show which was creatively important to co-creator and co-writer Daisy May Cooper. Bristol is a very film-friendly place, from cityscapes to bucolic beauty nearby, its versatility is impressive. Bristol is fast becoming the destination for shows and films with its advanced production infrastructure, experienced crews, and superb locations.”

Other Locations in England

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Am I Being Unreasonable’ travels to other locations across England as well. For instance, they utilize the locales of the ceremonial county of Somerset. In particular, they used St. Matthew’s Church at 1 St Matthews Ter in Wookey as a base for season 1 where they shot exterior scenes using the church, the church hall, and the shop. Moreover, a few key scenes are also taped in the county of Gloucestershire.

