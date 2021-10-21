Where Is Insiders Filmed?

The reality show genre is one that is known for its over-the-top entertainment and guilty pleasure appeal. However, even if viewers of the genre are accustomed to absurdity and expecting the unexpected, nothing can prepare them for the mind-blowing format of ‘Insiders,’ a Spanish series created by Jose Velasco and Equipo Creativo iZen (iZen creative team). The series follows a group of contestants who believe they are in the final round of casting for a reality show when they are, in fact, part of the show and being constantly filmed.

‘Insiders’ flips the reality show trope on its head and plays with the idea of how people show their true colors when no one is watching. Naturally, viewers must be curious to learn how the show’s creative team managed to film the cast members without revealing the presence of the production equipment. The answers lie in the filming details of ‘Insiders’ and here’s everything you need to know in that regard!

Insiders Filming Location

Filming of ‘Insiders’ took place quietly to maintain the secrecy of the project. The series is filmed at a studio in Madrid, Spain, where the show’s production company is based. The first season was likely shot in 2020 over a period of three weeks. Let’s take a look at the show’s intriguing set and filming setup!

Madrid, Spain

‘Insiders’ is filmed on an elaborately designed and exquisite set erected on a soundstage that is spread over an area of approximately 17,200 square feet. The location is intricately divided into different zones to facilitate filming without the contestants realizing it. The first zone is the work zone where the facade of the audition process continuing takes place, and the contestants work in tandem with the production team.

The second zone is the rest area where the contestants reside and believe they are not being filmed. However, carefully set up cameras, lights, and microphones help the production team shoot footage inside the rest area. The entire set is liaised with about 72 cameras and 200 microphones.

The other areas, such as the spy room, pop garden, and the movie theatre, remain hidden from the contestants until the competition’s latter stages. Eligible productions based in Madrid can receive up to a 30% tax incentive based on the expenses incurred in the city. The favorable tax benefits could be one of the factors behind the makers choosing to film the show in the Spanish capital city.

