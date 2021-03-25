Investigation Discovery’s ‘Married with Secrets: Dr. Deception’ delves into the shocking double life that Dr. Jean-Claude Dominique led before his death. His secrets came to light on the night of April 30, 1999, when he was hit by a car, putting him in a coma. His wife, Eliette, had discovered that Jean-Claude had another wife whom he had kept a secret for the past 17 years. Aly Dominique, who is Jean-Claude’s brother, knew of the secret marriage and was in business with the second wife as well. Curious to know what happened to Aly? We’ve got you covered.

Who Is Aly Dominique?

Aly Dominique is the brother of Jean-Claude Dominique. He is one of the 22 siblings that Jean-Claude had back home in Haiti. At the time, Aly was a chemistry teacher at Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, New York, and the father of a 9-year-old boy. Aly had also known Betsy, the secret wife of Jean-Claude from their childhood days in Haiti. After Jean-Claude’s death, it was stated in the documentary that Aly planned for an extravagant funeral for him but Eliette had refused.

In addition, it was also revealed that both Aly and Betsy were in business together, running a beauty supply store from a building that Jean-Claude had owned. When Eliette gained control of her husband’s assets, she reportedly chose to sell that building, putting an end to the business. But what happened next shocked the community. During the early morning of October 30, 2000, Eliette was shot outside her home as she was about to leave for work.

Five shots were fired while three hit her. She survived the attack with minor injuries. An eyewitness had mentioned seeing two men running away from the scene after the shooting. Police found and arrested Aly and another person, Alexander Exama. They were found hiding in the bushes close to Eliette’s home. Investigation revealed that Aly had promised the two shooters, Alexander Exama and Mavin Gedin, $10,000 in return for killing Eliette Dominique. Aly Dominique was charged with the attempted murder of Eliette Dominique.

Where is Aly Dominique Now?

In February 2002, Aly Dominique was tried and found guilty of second-degree attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. His attorney had denied Aly’s involvement in the plot to kill Eliette. Nonetheless, Aly was sentenced to a maximum of 25 years in prison. The two shooters, Alexander Exama and Mavin Gedin, had pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder and were sentenced to 12 years and 19 years respectively. Aly Dominique is incarcerated at Adirondack Correctional Facility in Ray Brook, New York, according to prison records.

Read More: Where is Eliette Dominique Now?