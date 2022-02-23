Jennifer Fichter’s arrest in April 2014 came with a slew of disturbing revelations, ending with her being sent to prison for a long time for child sex charges. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Chaos in Court: Repeat Offender’ features Jennifer’s story as one of four cases featured on the episode. The viewers learn how the teacher was finally confronted by the mother of one of her students, leading to a confession. So, if you’re curious to know what happened to Jennifer, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Jennifer Fichter?

When the incidents came to light, Jennifer worked as an English teacher at the Central Florida Aerospace Academy, a part of Kathleen High School in Lakeland, Florida. At one point, the mother of a 17-year-old male student from Jennifer’s class found some inappropriate messages on his phone from the teacher. This led to the teenager’s mother confronting Jennifer over the phone. During that conversation, she admitted to having sex with the 17-year-old several times.

Once the authorities began digging into Jennifer’s history, they noticed a pattern of allegations against her. In 2008, she quit her job as a teacher at a school in Orlando, Florida, after being accused of inappropriate contact with an eighth-grader. Furthermore, in August 2012, Jennifer was accused of inappropriate contact over Facebook with another teenager.

During the phone call with the mother, Jennifer admitted to having sex with the teenager around 20-30 times and confessed to getting an abortion once. She claimed to love the kid and said she didn’t regret what happened with him. After her arrest in April 2014, the authorities learned of two other victims from the school that Jennifer had sex with. According to the prosecution, she lied to the parents and asked the students to lie on her behalf. She had met the students at her apartment and other locations for sex.

Where is Jennifer Fichter Now?

Jennifer initially turned down a plea deal from the prosecution and chose to go to trial. However, she later changed her mind and pleaded guilty to 37 child sex charges in April 2015. In the following month, then 30 years old, Jennifer was apologetic during her sentencing, “All I can say is I’m so sorry. I wish I could take it back, and my words are not going to suffice. I know that.” Nevertheless, the judge sentenced her to 22 years in prison, calling her a predator.

After her sentencing, Jennifer gained supporters across Europe who thought she didn’t deserve such a lengthy sentence. In November 2016, her appeal for a lighter sentence was turned down by the judge. Jennifer’s defense claimed she dealt with low self-esteem and depression that contributed to her choices. Prison records indicate that Jennifer remains incarcerated at the Gadsden Correctional Facility in Quincy, Florida. She will be eligible for release in 2034.

