Where is Jessica Robinson From Deal or No Deal Now?

‘Deal or No Deal’ is the American adaptation of the eponymous Dutch game show. With Howie Mandel as the host, it follows a contestant as they pick one briefcase from a selection of 26, each containing a monetary value ranging from $0.01 to $1,000,000. As the game progresses, the player dismisses cases while occasionally receiving a “deal” from “The Banker” to accept cash in exchange for quitting. If the participant rejects each offer, they are offered the option to exchange the first case, which was selected before play, for the only one still in play; they earn the amount in the case they finally chose.

Over the years, a number of participants have emerged as the winners, with some making an incredible impact with their game strategy and conviction. One such winner is Jessica Robinson, who appeared in season 4 and became the first $1 million winner of the show. Now, that she’s been away from the cameras for so long, many viewers must be curious to know about where she is now. If you’re eager to know about her as well, here’s what we found out!

Who is Jessica Robinson?

When Jessica Robinson appeared in season 4 of ‘Deal or No Deal,’ she was a pregnant stay-at-home mom trying to win a million dollars for the next stage in their family’s life. The then-27-year-old mother is a native of Houston, Texas, but lived in Sandy, Utah, with her husband and daughter, Brooklyn. However, after the show, the couple planned to move to Austin, Texas, as she was not much of a fan of the cold weather in Sandy.

Jessica is married to Ross Robinson, and they both met when they were in college. Ross studied at Brigham Young University, whereas Jessica completed her graduation from Utah Valley University. Thereafter, when Ross earned a job in Utah, the couple soon got married and settled in the state. While filming the show, Jessica was 30 weeks pregnant, and the members who accompanied her were her husband, Ross Robinson, her mother Sally, her father Tag, and her brother.

Jessica even excitedly surprised everyone, including her husband, by revealing the gender of the baby – a son – while on the show. When it comes to the pattern of the show, for her, the odds of winning were unexpectedly better since she appeared during the Million-Dollar Mission episode. In that pattern, there were five cases containing a $1,000,000 prize instead of one. Hence, as her chances of guessing the right box got better, she even declined the final bank offer of $561,000, keeping her case, number 4, which helped her win $1,000,000.

Where is Jessica Robinson Today?

After winning $1 million on the game show, Jessica Robinson had plans to move to Texas so that she could buy a house and start a new business with her husband. Talking about her desire and reason to win the show, she told People, “I’m a stay-at-home mom and I know I contribute to my family, but there are times I feel I don’t contribute because I’m not getting a paycheck, and at the end of the day, I’m the spender. This will take the burden off of my husband being the breadwinner and taking care of us.”

In November 2010, two years after Jessica’s victory on the game show, she appeared as one of many participants who were interviewed for the GSN campaign, “The World Needs More Winners,” which was launched that month. Apart from that, Jessica Robinson has preferred to keep her details away from the radar, and we respect her choice of doing so. As we can only assume that she and her family moved back to Texas after receiving the winning prize and giving birth to their son, we wish them the best for their happy future.

