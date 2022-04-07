Where Is RHNJ’s Joe Giudice Now?

Fans of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ were left shocked when Joe Giudice and his wife, Teresa Giudice, initially filed for bankruptcy in October 2009. However, their condition went from bad to worse when the couple had to face several criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Subsequently, their arrest and conviction sent a wave through the entertainment industry. Still, with Joe Giudice now residing overseas, we decided to look into his life and find out where he is at present.

What Happened to Joe Giudice?

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ brought Joe and Teresa Giudice into the public spotlight, as the couple was known for their on-screen high-octane drama. Believed to be one of the fan-favorite pairings on the show, the Giudices’ popularity helped them lead a luxurious life, and the two were proud parents to their daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana. To the outside eye, the Giudices were highly successful and appeared to lead a happy life, which made the sudden criminal charges even more shocking.

On July 29, 2013, Joe and Teresa were suddenly charged with a 39-count indictment which included conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and bankruptcy fraud, among others. The indictment also accused the couple of making false bank statements on loan applications and mentioned that Joe had failed to file tax returns. The charges, which caused quite a stir in the entertainment industry, were soon examined, and reports claimed that Joe and Teresa had submitted fraudulent documents to obtain mortgages and loans between 2001 to 2008. Besides, when the couple filed for bankruptcy in 2009, authorities discovered that they had intentionally concealed some avenues of income which amounted to the serious charge of bankruptcy fraud. Furthermore, to top it all off, Joe was accused of not filing tax returns on a total income of $996,459 between 2004 to 2008.

Although Joe and Teresa initially insisted on their innocence, they ultimately pleaded guilty to the fraud charges in March of 2014. Based on the plea, the judge sentenced Teresa to 15 months in prison, while Joe was handed a 41-month prison sentence, which was likely to be followed by deportation to his home country of Italy. Although Joe’s prison sentence stretched from 2016 to 2018, he was held by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and only released in 2019, when he chose the option of voluntary deportation to Italy.

Where Is Joe Giudice Now?

Following Joe’s deportation from the United States, he went back to Italy and began living with his mother in Salerno. Shortly after, his wife and daughters also made the journey, leading to a family reunion. However, the deportation had a deteriorating effect on Joe’s relationship with Teresa, and their divorce was finalized in September 2020. Besides, in the summer of the same year, Joe started dating Daniela Fittipaldi and appeared to be quite content in his life in Italy.

At the beginning of 2021, Joe moved to the Bahamas and began dividing his time between the Caribbean Island and his native country. He even reunited with all four of his daughters in the Bahamas and busied himself in the furniture import business alongside running his own brand ZALO USA. Unfortunately, reports in December 2021 claimed that Joe and Daniela broke up after a year of dating. However, it seems like the ‘RHONJ’ star has not given up on his dream of returning to the United States, as he hired a new attorney to help file a fresh appeal. Still, with his 2020 appeal denied, only time can tell if Joe will be allowed on US soil once again.

