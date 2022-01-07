When Cal Harris was arrested and convicted of Michele Harris’ supposed murder in 2007, all hope seemed lost for a man who insisted on his innocence. However, the emergence of Kevin Tubbs brought about a change in fate as his testimony refuted the prosecution’s case and raised hope for a retrial. ‘Dateline: The House on the Lake’ chronicles the trials and shows how all of Kevin’s testimonies went a long way towards proving Cal innocent. If you are intrigued to learn more and want to know where Kevin is at present, we have you covered.

Who Is Kevin Tubbs?

Kevin Tubbs was a resident of Spencer, New York, and lived quite close to the Harris’ family home. He was employed as a farmhand, and most reports hint at him being on seemingly good terms with Cal and Michele. She went missing in September 2001, and the search for the missing woman continued for years as the police gradually uncovered evidence, including a blood splatter in Cal and Michele’s home. With Cal failing to provide a proper explanation for the blood splatter coupled and with divorce documents claiming him to be an abusive husband, the police decided to arrest and charge him with second-degree murder in 2005.

Cal was put on trial in 2006, and although he pleaded not guilty, the jury was unanimous in convicting him of the murder charge. The next day, after his conviction was confirmed, Kevin Tubbs came forward and claimed that he had seen Michele on the morning of September 12, 2001. He further claimed that she was standing near the driveway of her house and was arguing with a man who owned a pick-up truck. This testimony went against the prosecution’s case as they were of the opinion that Cal allegedly murdered Michele in the middle of the night. Thus, with a seed of doubt planted in the court’s mind, the verdict was soon overturned, and a retrial date was set for 2009.

Where Is Kevin Tubbs Now?

Although Kevin Tubbs was called to testify in Cal’s second trial, the show portrayed how the prosecution ultimately accused him of falsely testifying as he was already suing the state due to an unrelated 2006 arrest. Thus, with the jury convinced, they found Cal guilty of murder and sentenced him to prison in 2009. Subsequently, his conviction was overturned in 2012, and Kevin was called to testify in the following trial; he stood firm and stuck to his account.

Although the third trial ended as a mistrial, Kevin’s testimony helped in freeing Cal of all charges at the fourth and final trial. After helping Cal clear his name of all charges, Kevin decided to fall back below the radar and began living a private life. Thus, with his preference to stay away from the public sphere and no recent reports on his life, it isn’t easy to find Kevin Tubbs’ present whereabouts.

