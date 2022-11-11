Where is Killer Edson Benitez Now?

The investigation into the murder of 90-year-old Earl Olander in 2015 led the police to two men who robbed his place: Reinol Vergara and Edson Benitez. ABC News’ ‘20/20: Divine Intervention’ focuses on how the police were first led to Edson’s former apartment based on a clue that ultimately landed the two in prison. So, if you’re curious to find out how the authorities zeroed in on Edson as one of the men involved, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Edson Benitez?

When a neighbor found Earl’s body in a Carver County, Minnesota, farmhouse, the authorities rushed to the place. The house appeared to be robbed, and Earl died from blunt force trauma after he was bound by duct tape and beaten. At the time, all the police had as evidence were shoeprints of the suspects. But in May 2015, a man named Barry Kyles came forward with some information. He was in St. Paul, Minnesota, cleaning an apartment when he found something belonging to Earl.

In the apartment, there was a Norwegian Bible that was more than 100 years old that belonged to Earl’s family. Also in the diary were savings bonds in Earl’s name. When Barry realized that Earl had been murdered, he called the police. It was then revealed that Edson Celin-Dominguez Benitez used to live at the apartment, and he was questioned. Initially, he claimed that one of his friends who later moved to Mexico gave him the Bible.

However, the authorities were not convinced and pressed Edson for more information. Then, details of the plot to rob Earl became apparent. Edson claimed that his friend, Reinol Vergara, called him about a possible plan to rob Earl since he was old, rich, and lived alone. Edson claimed he waited outside the house while Reinol went in with a duffel bag containing duct tape and a shotgun.

Edson then claimed that about twenty or so minutes later, Reinol came back out and asked him to come in and help him. Edson added that once he was inside, he saw Earl with his hands and feet bound with duct tape and a blanket on his face. According to Edson, Reinol hit Earl with the shotgun. He added that Reinol threatened Earl with killing him and told the 90-year-old that he would die.

Where is Edson Benitez Today?

Edson told the authorities Earl was still alive when he and Reinol left the farmhouse. However, when Reinol was arrested, he claimed to have been waiting in the car while Edson went in to rob Earl. In the end, both were charged with the murder since phone records placed them at the farmhouse, and the shoeprints found at the scene matched them.

While Reinol took a plea deal, Edson initially backed out of it. However, in May 2016, he changed his mind and pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting intentional second-degree murder. Edson, then 30, received the same sentence as Reinol: 37 years in prison. Records indicate that he remains incarcerated at the Minnesota Correction Facility – Stillwater in Bayport, Washington County. Edson’s anticipated release is in May 2040, and it’s likely that he and Reinol will be deported upon release.

