Earl Olander Murder: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

In April 2015, a farmer in rural Carver County, Minnesota, was brutally murdered at his home. However, the authorities had little to go on until an unexpected tip changed the course of the investigation. ABC News’ ’20/20: Divine Intervention’ focuses on what happened to Earl Olander that fateful night and how the police used circumstantial evidence and admissions from the people involved to solve the crime. So, if you’re wondering what happened in this case, we’ve got you covered.

How Did Earl Olander Die?

Earl Arthur Olander was born in January 1925 in San Francisco Township in Carver County. He finished high school in 1942 and had always been an active member of the local church community. The 90-year-old bachelor loved farming, was self-sufficient and lived on the farm all his life. Even in the time leading up to the incident, Earl baled hay and sold it once a week. Apart from that, he was close to his neighbors and family and often enjoyed sports.

On April 11, 2015, a neighbor, Jerry Lois, found Earl bound at his hands and feet, and he called the authorities immediately. The police saw that the 90-year-old had been assaulted; he had blunt force injuries to the back of his head, ear, shoulder, and lip. Earl’s hands were duct-taped behind his back, and his feet were loosely bound. It appeared that he was beaten severely and left to die, with the neighbor finding him a couple of days later.

Who Killed Earl Olander?

The motive was quickly apparent; it was a robbery. The house was ransacked, and multiple items were missing. But the police had trouble initially because there was little evidence to go on. Apart from some footprints at the scene, nothing else pointed them in the direction of the people responsible. But they felt there was more than one person involved. Furthermore, given the blood at the scene and how the tape looked on Earl’s body, he might have tried to free himself after being beaten.

The authorities also learned Earl had millions of dollars to his name, partly through inheritance and partly through farming. While tips poured in, most led to dead ends until about a month after the incident. A man named Barry Kyles from St. Paul, Minnesota, called the police in May 2015 regarding something he found in an apartment he was paid to clean. Barry had come across an old Bible, and inside, he found savings bonds with Earl’s name on it.

When Barry looked up the name on the internet, he learned of the murder and called the police. Eventually, it was revealed that a man named Edson Benitez used to live in the apartment. When questioned, he told the police about the Bible, belonging to the Olander family, being stolen. Edson pointed the finger at Reinol Vergara, who worked for Earl in 2014 when he painted the house and shed.

In Edson’s version of the events, Reinol came up with the plan to rob Earl. He claimed to have waited in the car while Reinol went into the farmhouse with a bag containing duct tape and a gun. Then, Edson said that about twenty minutes later, Reinol asked him to come to help him look for money in the house. Edson claimed to see a man tied up and covered in a blanket and accused Reinol of hitting the man with the gun in addition to threatening to kill him.

However, when Reinol was arrested, he had an entirely different version of what transpired. He claimed to have never hit Earl and said he waited in the car while Edson went into the house. Reinol told the police that Edson took duct tape, a shotgun, and another small gun with him. Eventually, Edson returned with two bags of items and, according to Reinol, told him Earl was still alive and could free himself.

Apart from that, Reinol also claimed a third person was involved in the crime, but the authorities never found any evidence of it. In the end, the police learned that Earl was chosen because he was rich, old, and lived alone, making him an easy target for the robbery. The shoe prints found at the scene appeared to match Reinol and Edson, and cell phone records placed them at the crime scene around the time of the murder. In the end, the two men took plea deals and, in May 2016, were sentenced to serve close to four decades in prison.

