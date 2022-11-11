Where is Reinol Vergara Now? Is He Still in Jail?

ABC News’ ‘20/20: Divine Intervention’ delves into the brutal murder of 90-year-old Earl Olander at his farmhouse in Carver County, Minnesota. While the authorities initially hit a wall in the investigation, they were later helped by a crucial tip that led them to two men responsible for what happened: Reinol Vergara and Edson Benitez. At the time, both men provided differing accounts of what transpired. So, if you’re wondering where Reinol might be today, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Reinol Vergara?

On April 11, 2015, the authorities found Earl’s dead body after being bound and beaten in what looked like a robbery. Family and friends were shocked and insisted that nobody would want to hurt the 90-year-old. The investigation didn’t get very far in the beginning, but things changed on May 9, 2015, when a man named Barry Kyles called them with a tip that broke the case wide open.

Barry had been cleaning an apartment where he found a Bible with some savings bonds that had Earl’s name on it. This information led them to Edson Benitez, who used to live there, and Reinol Godines Vergara, his friend. Reinol had previously worked for Earl in 2014 when he painted the elderly farmer’s house and shed. Edson told the police that Reinol called him about needing help with something and mentioned Earl having a lot of money.

So, the two decided to rob Earl. Previously, Reinol was considered a suspect in a burglary at Earl’s neighbor’s home sometime in 2015; he had also worked for them in the past. According to Edson, Reinol was the aggressor who went into Earl’s house with duct tape and a gun. He claimed that Reinol hit Earl with the weapon and later told him that he was going to die.

However, Reinol told the police that he wasn’t the one who hit Earl. Reinol admitted to targeting Earl because of his age and the fact that he lived alone. At the time, Reinol knew the layout of Earl’s house because of his past work as a painter. He told the police that Edson needed money, at which point he said Earl could be an easy target for a robbery. According to Reinol, on the night of the incident, Edson had duct tape, a shotgun, and another firearm. When Reinol asked Edson why he needed guns, he claimed they were necessary if they wanted it to be quick.

Reinol claimed to wait in the car while Edson went in. After about 20-30 minutes, Reinol went in but didn’t look for Earl. Then, he returned to the vehicle before claiming Edson also came with two bags. According to Reinol, Edson told him Earl was still alive and could free himself. Ultimately, though, Earl suffered blunt force injuries on his upper body, leading to his death.

Where is Reinol Vergara Today?

Despite the men blaming each other, phone records placed them at the crime scene around the time of the slaying, and shoe prints found at the scene matched them. As a result, Reinol and Edson were initially indicted on first-degree murder charges. However, in April 2016, Reinol took a plea deal, pleading guilty to aiding and abetting intentional second-degree murder. The following month, then 36 years old, he was sentenced to serve 37 years behind bars. Prison records indicate that Reinol remains incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights, Washington County. His anticipated release date is May 2040, and the authorities said they would likely be deported upon completing their sentences.

