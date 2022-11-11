Earl Olander’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death

ABC News’ ‘20/20: Divine Intervention’ focuses on the events leading up to Earl Olander’s murder in April 2015 and how the authorities zeroed in on two men responsible for the heinous crime. The 90-year-old farmer’s sudden death left many shocked since he was a prominent member of the community. Before Earl died, he spent his time farming and lived a self-sufficient life. So, if you’re wondering what his net worth might have been at the time of his death, here’s what we know.

How Did Earl Olander Earn His Money?

Earl Arthur Olander was born to Arthur and Mabel Olander on January 13, 1925. He had a sister, Gloria, and religion was a big part of his life; he was baptized in 1925 and had his confirmation in 1938. About four years later, Earl graduated from Chaska High School in Minnesota. He remained a lifelong bachelor and was a constant presence in the Carver County, Minnesota, community where he lived.

Apart from spending time playing cards with loved ones, Earl enjoyed watching baseball and football. He devoted most of his time to farming while living on his farmland. Earl tended to his cattle and bailed hay, selling it once a week in Belle Plaine, Minnesota. For the most part, he seemed to lead a modest life, but nobody imagined that things would take a fatal turn in April 2015.

On April 11, a neighbor discovered Earl’s body and called 911 right away. The authorities found Earl dead from blunt force trauma after his hands and feet were bound and he was assaulted. The house appeared to be ransacked, leading the police to believe Earl was robbed and left to die. The investigation revealed that he had inherited some money and earned a fair bit through farming.

After no convincing leads for about a month, the police learned that a Bible belonging to Earl’s family was located at an apartment in St. Paul, Minnesota. Inside, there were savings bonds in Earl’s name. Soon, it was revealed that Edson Benitez used to live in the apartment. When questioned, he claimed to have been told about Earl being an easy burglary target by a friend, Reinol Vergara.

Edson claimed that he waited in the car while Reinol attacked Earl on the night of the incident. However, Reinol accused Edson of being the aggressor while he claimed to have waited outside. In the end, circumstantial evidence placed both men at the crime scene, and despite each of them trying to minimize involvement, they were found guilty of the crime and were sentenced to serve 37 years behind bars.

Earl Olander’s Net Worth

Taking into account his inheritance, the money he made farming, his home, and his farm, Earl Olander was worth around $4 million at the time of his death.

Read More: Where is Reinol Vergara Now?