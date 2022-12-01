Where is Killer Mark Stallings Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Texas Killing Fields’ chronicles how authorities found four bodies in a marshy oil field alongside Calder Road in League City, Texas, between 1984 and 1991. While the discoveries gripped the city in terror, authorities were faced with four tricky homicide investigations that had no leads or witnesses. Interestingly, convict and habitual offender Mark Stallings suddenly decided to confess to the murder of one of the unidentified victims, who was later determined to be Port Arthur, Texas, resident Donna Prudhomme. Well, let’s delve into the details and find out where Mark Stallings is at present, shall we?

Who Is Mark Stallings?

A native of Texas, Mark Stallings has been in and out of prison for most of his life. Although not much is known about his early life, Mark got into trouble with the law for the first time when he was convicted of burglary and theft in 1991 before being sentenced to 18 years in prison. While staying behind bars, he proved to be a model prison, and Texas prison records show that he even obtained parole. However, Mark was unable to stay away from his criminal activities and was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon in 1996. Naturally, his status as a parolee did not help in the case, and once convicted of all charges in 1997, Mark was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Interestingly, in 1998, while serving the 50-year prison sentence, Mark attempted to break out of jail and even had a fellow prisoner smuggle in a firearm. Using the gun, he threatened three police officers before taking one of them hostage. He then handcuffed the officer and used his life to negotiate safe passage from the prison. Regardless, authorities did not give in to Mark’s demand, and about an hour and a half later, he surrendered of his own volition and was taken into custody. This led to Mark being charged with a single count of aggravated kidnapping and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As a result, he was handed two life sentences and two 75-year sentences in 1999.

Where Is Mark Stallings Now?

In 2016, Mark Stallings was still behind bars when he learned how the police had recovered four bodies from the Calder field between 1984 and 1991. The fourth body recovered in 1991 was still unidentified at that time, and Mark confessed that he was involved in the victim’s murder. He claimed he kidnapped the victim and put her in his car before asphyxiating her with a seat belt. Mark also went on to reveal a few gory details that only the killer could have known. However, with no evidence to tie him to the crime, authorities never took the confession seriously, and Mark was never charged with murder. Eventually, genetic genealogy and DNA phenotyping helped detectives identify the body as that of Donna Prudhomme in 2019.

Although Mark has never been charged with murder, he remains behind bars on his other convictions and is currently housed at the Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony, Texas. Readers should note that he has been unable to obtain parole even with prison records showing that he has been eligible for it since 2021.

Read More: Robert Abel: Was He the Texas Fields Killer? How Did He Die?