Robert Abel: Was He the Texas Fields Killer? How Did He Die?

Netflix’s ‘The Texas Killing Fields’ is an eye-opening documentary that chronicles how several bodies of missing girls and women were recovered from a stretch of marshy oil field beside Calder road in League City, Texas. While the discoveries gripped the city in fear, the police were faced with several challenging murder inquiries, which had more twists than they could ever imagine. However, as the show portrays, the investigation eventually led to Robert Abel, who was considered a suspect for long. Let’s find out if Robert was associated with the murders and how he died, shall we?

Was Robert Abel The Texas Fields Killer?

Between 1984 and 1991, the bodies of four women were recovered from the 25-acre marshland along Calder Road in League City, Texas. The first body to be recovered was that of Hiede Fye, who went missing on October 10, 1983. On April 4, 1984, just a few months after Hiede’s disappearance, a woman was walking her dog near the Calder Field when it suddenly ran off into the wilderness. Once the dog returned, the woman was shocked to find a human skull in its mouth, and further investigation by authorities led to the remains of Hiede Fye, who was killed by blunt force trauma to the head. By the time the police located Hiede’s body, League City resident, Laura Miller, had already disappeared from a local store. Laura had walked down to a local store to use a pay phone on September 10, 1984, and was never seen since then. Although her father, Tim Miller, noticed several similarities between Hiede and Laura’s disappearances, the police were confident about them being separate instances.

However, two young boys located Laura’s body in the same stretch of land in 1986. On February 2, 1986, while trying to recover Laura’s remains from a shallow grave in Calder Field, the police came upon a third body, which remained unidentified at that time. Furthermore, the police were notified of yet another unidentified body located by local residents in the same field on September 8, 1991. Eventually, only in 2019 were the third and fourth bodies identified as that of Audrey Lee Cook and Donna Prudhomme, respectively. Audrey had disappeared from the Houston area in December of 1985, while Donna, a resident of Nassau Bay, had gone missing in July 1991.

Although the police were faced with four complex murder investigations, the leads were quite difficult to come by. Moreover, there was nothing in common between the four victims except for the location where their bodies were dumped. Nevertheless, after following several clues that led to dead ends, authorities finally zeroed in on local resident Robert Abel, who owned a ranch right beside Calder Field, and was a previous employee of NASA. However, reports surprisingly claimed that detectives suspected Robert only because of his proximity to the Calder Field and since experts had determined that he was a perfect fit for the profile of a serial killer. Moreover, several of his ex-wives had accused him of domestic violence, and one even claimed that Robert tortured his horses by beating them with a pipe.

Robert immediately insisted on his innocence and claimed he was not involved in the murders. On the other hand, detectives carried out their usual investigation, which included a thorough search of Robert’s ranch and house. Yet, they found nothing to connect him to the deaths and had to let him go. Meanwhile, Tim Miller was convinced about Robert’s involvement, but the latter refused to sway from his initial claim. Thus, with nothing to tie Robert to the crimes, and his constant denial, the investigation gradually moved away from him in another direction.

How Did Robert Abel Die?

Reports mention that once Robert became a suspect in the Calder Field murder investigation, people began alienating him from their lives. Gradually, Robert realized that very few believed in his claims of innocence, and local residents tried to ignore him in public places. In fact, Texas Monthly reporter Skip Hollandsworth explained Robert’s ordeal by saying, “Once his name came out, he was this pariah in south Texas. Teenage boys would drive past his stables…and shout out, ‘killer. You’re the killer.'” As such behavior from people he believed to be his friends was difficult to bear, Robert began living a lonely life. Although Tim later went on to apologize for his behavior, Robert felt like he wasn’t welcomed anywhere, and reports claim that he was consumed with fear.

Eventually, in 2005, Robert Abel was driving a golf car in League City when he stopped his vehicle on the railway tracks and allowed the train to hit him. The police soon determined the incident as death by suicide, and the general consensus believes that Robert chose death as he did not want to go on living such a lonely life. Interestingly, in 2013, a League City resident named Clyde Headrick was arrested for murdering Ellen Bisson. Clyde’s cellmates claimed that he had confessed to murdering and killing Laura Miller. Yet, the confession has never been officially recognized, and all four murders remain unsolved to this day.

Read More: Laura Miller Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?