William Reece: Who Were His Victims? Where Is He Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Texas Killing Fields’ chronicles how several girls and women went missing from the state of Texas between the 1970s and 1990s. The incidents petrified the whole state in terror, and even though authorities were able to locate the remains of the victims, most of the murders went unsolved. Interestingly, during the investigation, the police looked into one William Reece, who was initially suspected of an attempted kidnapping. However, once detectives probed deeper, they were faced with a sinister truth and soon realized that a serial killer was on their hands. Well, let’s take at William Reece’s victims and find out where he is at present, shall we?

Who Were William Reece’s Victims?

Originally from Oklahoma, William Reece was a convicted sex offender with a lengthy criminal record. Although he belonged to a well-respected family and had a fairly comfortable childhood, William wasn’t able to keep away from criminal activities. According to sources, Reece struck for the first time in 1986 when he kidnapped a girl trying to hitch a ride from the side of the highway and forced her to perform sexual acts on him. He even restrained the victim with duct tape, but she somehow convinced him to let her go. Naturally, the victim went straight to the police, and William was arrested for the crime. Unfortunately, once out on bail, William was unable to keep clear of his criminal habits and ended up sexually assaulting a woman inside her own home. This netted him a 25-year prison sentence in 1986, but William managed to walk out of jail just ten years later.

In 1997, 3 separate disappearances gripped the state of Texas in terror. While Laura Smither vanished on April 3, 1997, when out on a jog in her hometown of Friendswood, Texas, Kelli Cox disappeared on July 15 from the city of Denton. Furthermore, on August 17, residents of Texas City witnessed a tragedy when Jessica Cain went missing from her home. Since all three victims were minors, their families immediately informed the police, and law enforcement authorities left no stone unturned in their search. Yet, there was no news about the girls, and the police had no idea that they were connected. Meanwhile, Tiffany Johnston also went missing from Bethany, Oklahoma, on July 26, 1997, and was being investigated as a separate incident.

Eventually, in May of 1997, a 19-year-old teenager named Sandra Sapaugh was standing by the highway in Webster, Texas, when she was abducted by a man at knifepoint. Although the kidnapper tried to restrain Sandra inside his vehicle, the victim somehow opened the door and threw herself out while they were traveling on the highway. Afraid of getting caught, the kidnapper immediately sped away while Sandra approached the nearest police station and reported the incident. Using Sandra’s description, it did not take long for detectives to identify William Reece, and he was convicted of attempted kidnapping before being sentenced to 60 years in prison in 1998.

Where Is William Reece Now?

Even with William Reece in prison, the murders of Laura, Jessica, Kelli, and Tiffany went unsolved for a long time. Eventually, in 2015, investigators used advanced DNA tracing methods and managed to link him to Tiffany’s slaying. Seeing as how authorities had forensic evidence against him, William decided the best course of action would be to admit to the murders. Hence, apart from claiming responsibility for killing Tiffany Johnston, he also confessed to the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, and Jessica Cain.

In 2021, William Reece stood trial in Texas for Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, and Jessica Cain’s murders. However, before the case could go to the jury, William pled guilty to all three murders, and the judge handed him three concurrent life sentences. However, even though the serial killer pled guilty to the murder of Tiffany Johnston in Oklahoma, the judge took his previous convictions into consideration and sentenced him to death. Nevertheless, at present, William remains behind bars at the Allan B. Polunsky Unit in West Livingston, Texas, and will be eligible for parole in December 2047. However, because of his conviction in Tiffany’s murder, reports mention that William will be sent to Oklahoma’s death row if he obtains parole.

