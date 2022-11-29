Laura Miller Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

When Laura Miller moved with her family to League City, Texas, she was looking forward to a brighter future in the new place. However, her dreams were dashed to the ground when she disappeared on September 10, 1984. Netflix’s ‘The Texas Killing Fields’ takes the viewer through the surprising disappearance and chronicles how Laura’s body was located two years later, in 1986. While the police recovered Laura’s remains from a remote field off League City in Calder Road, the deceased remains of several other women were located in the same area, giving the place the moniker of “The Texas Killing Fields.” If you are intrigued by this incident and want to know how Laura died, we have you covered.

How Did Laura Miller Die?

Laura Miller was a lively and cheerful seventeen-year-old girl when she suddenly disappeared off the face of the earth. Sources claim that shortly before the disappearance, Laura, along with her family, had moved to League City, Texas, in order to get a taste of the big city life. While Laura was an excellent student and pretty popular among her friend group, she shared an intimate bond with her family and was the light of her parents’ life. She even had big aspirations for her future and had no idea about the tragedy waiting to happen. Besides, the show claimed that at the time of her disappearance, Laura had a seizure problem and had to take her medications twice a day.

On September 10, 1984, Laura Miller decided to step out of her house and walk to a pay phone at a nearby store. Although the store owner later claimed that he had seen Laura come in and use the payphone, he mentioned that nothing seemed out of the ordinary, and the teenager seemed perfectly fine. Besides, Laura even stepped out of the store to return home but was never seen since then. When Laura failed to return home even after an hour, her concerned father, Tim Miller, gathered a team of volunteers and began scouring through several local areas in search of his missing girl. The police were also involved, and they left no stone unturned in the investigation.

Yet, it was all in vain, as there was no news about the missing teenager. Eventually, in 1986, the police came across a set of human remains in a remote marshy field off Calder Road in League City, Texas. The remains were soon confirmed as that of Laura, and reports claim that the 17-year-old’s body was the second one to be recovered from the same area. Unfortunately, due to the level of decomposition on the remains, the cause of death could not be established.

Who Killed Laura Miller?

The initial investigation into Laura Miller’s disappearance proved quite challenging as the police had no leads or witnesses to work with. While the store owner claimed that he had seen Laura exit the store and walk towards her home, no one else spotted the seventeen-year-old just moments before her disappearance. Moreover, when investigators interviewed her acquaintances, most insisted that Laura was extremely amicable and loved making new friends. As a result, she did not have a lot of enemies, and no immediate suspect came to anyone’s mind.

For years, the police combed through the local areas looking for Laura, and the search turned into a statewide affair. Cops even used all facilities available at that moment, but to no avail, as Laura was nowhere to be located. In the meantime, Laura’s father, Tim Miller, learned how another League City girl, Heidi Fye, had gone missing in 1983. Her remains were located in the remote field off Calder Road in 1984, and Tim was convinced that Heidi and Laura’s disappearances looked highly similar. Although the police initially refuted such a claim, in 1986, they were notified of another set of human remains in the same area where Heidi was found. These remains were identified as that of Laura, although there were no other clues that could lead to a possible suspect. Eventually, the police zeroed in on local resident Robert Abel as a suspect. Robert, who previously worked in NASA and owned a ranch near the Texas Killing Fields, denied all involvement in the crime. Besides, he even died by suicide in 2005, leaving a lot of questions unanswered.

Since then, the case sat unsolved until 2013, when Clyde Headrick, a man who resided in League City in the 1980s, was arrested for the murder of Ellen Bisson, who was killed in 1984. Interestingly, Clyde’s cellmates claimed that he had confessed to raping Laura before killing her. Moreover, his ex-wife mentioned that Clyde had returned home with a bloody knife in 1986 before asking her to get rid of it. However, even with all the evidence, Clyde was only convicted of manslaughter in Ellen Bisson’s death in 2014 and was never charged with the murder of Laura Miller.

Tim Miller still believes that Clyde is responsible for killing his daughter, and he even submitted a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the convicted murderer in 2014. Tim even went on to win the lawsuit in 2022 and was awarded $24 million. Interestingly, while reports claim that Tim learned he, too, was a suspect in Laura’s murder, it seems like the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office retained some of Laura’s remains instead of handing them over to the family. This made Tim file another lawsuit against the office, although the result of that is still unclear. Even since Laura disappeared, Tim started helping in the search for other missing people through his organization, Texas EquuSearch, which has since helped locate over 400 individuals who had gone missing in recent years. On the other hand, Clyde was granted parole in October 2021, and a report in the same year mentioned that he was staying in a Houston-based halfway house.

