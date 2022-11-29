Ellen Beason Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

Residents of League City, Texas, were left petrified between the early 1980s and the early 1990s, as several girls and women went missing from the area only for their remains to turn up later. Hence, when Ellen Beason went missing on July 29, 1984, her family urged the police to prioritize the investigation. Netflix’s ‘The Texas Killing Fields’ chronicles the shocking incident and portrays how authorities ultimately recovered Ellen’s remains from under a sofa in a wooded area in Galveston County. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the crime and find out where Ellen’s killer is at present, shall we?

How Did Ellen Beason Die?

A resident of League City, Texas, Ellen Beason was just 30 years old at the time of her murder. Described as a generous and kindhearted person, Ellen was quite popular in the community and among her friends’ group. Moreover, people who knew her mentioned that Ellen loved having fun and was pretty amicable with most people she met. Her jovial nature allowed her to make friends quickly, and she rarely had any enemies, which made her sudden demise all the more shocking.

Ellen loved to go bar hopping with friends during her free time and was doing just that on July 19, 1984. Her friends later mentioned that they were all gathered at the Texas Moon Club in League City, where Ellen met a seemingly handsome stranger. She and the stranger immediately hit it off, and the show alleged that Ellen spent most of her time with him instead of her friends. Moreover, when it was time to return home, Ellen asked her friends to go without her and claimed that she and the stranger were going to take a swim in a nearby lake.

However, Ellen never returned home that night, and her worried family immediately got a search party together before scouring through the areas she might have visited. They even searched around the lake she was supposed to be swimming in, but there was no sign of the 30-year-old. Eventually, the police got involved and left no stone unturned in the investigation. However, as days passed, Ellen’s family began fearing the worst, which was confirmed when authorities recovered the 30-year-old’s body from under a sofa in a wooded area beside Old Causeway Road in Galveston County. Surprisingly, the medical examiner was unable to determine the cause of death at that time, although an autopsy in 2012 confirmed that she was hit on the head with a blunt object before being drowned to death.

Who Killed Ellen Beason?

Thankfully, detectives received their initial breakthrough quite early into the investigation as Ellen’s friends had seen the stranger she met at the Texas Moon Club. Using the description given by them coupled with information from the club’s staff members, the police soon identified the person as League City resident Clyde Hedrick. People who knew Clyde described him as a quiet person who mostly kept to himself or kept a very tight-knit circle of acquaintances. However, local residents also mentioned that they had spotted Clyde at various clubs and bars around the city, trying to talk to girls.

When the police brought Clyde in for questioning, he claimed that he was interested in Ellen, and the two planned to go swimming in a nearby lake after exiting the Texas Moon Club. However, Clyde insisted that Ellen accidentally drowned while in the lake, making him panic. However, since Clyde did not want to involve the police and attract unwanted attention, he took Ellen’s body to the wooded area in Galveston County and somehow stashed her under the sofa. Naturally, Clyde’s story seemed too far-fetched to be true, but although the police suspected him of killing Ellen, they could not do anything as the cause of the victim’s death was still undetermined. Still, authorities charged Clyde with abuse of a corpse, and he was sentenced to a year in prison in 1984.

