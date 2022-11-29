Audrey Lee Cook Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

The residents of League City, Texas, were left petrified when the police began recovering the bodies of several missing girls from a stretch of land that was later given the moniker of “The Texas Killing Field.” Between 1984 and 1991, authorities recovered the bodies of four women from the field beside Calder road, one of whom was identified in 2019 as Audrey Lee Cook. Netflix’s ‘The Texas Killing Fields’ chronicles Audrey’s disappearance and follows the police investigation that tried its best to bring close to her family. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the crime and find out more, shall we?

How Did Audrey Lee Cook Die?

A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Audrey Lee Cook moved to Texas to live with her girlfriend around the year 1976. Sources mentioned that while in Texas, Audrey worked as a mechanic for several companies, including Harris Equipment company, Balloon Air, and National-Rent-A-Car. While Audrey resided in the Houston area with her girlfriend, people who knew her mentioned that she was always ready to help others in need. Besides, while Audrey was considered to be a generous and kindhearted individual, some reports allege her involvement in drug dealing and drug abuse.

Although Audrey had built up a life for herself in Texas, she remained in contact with her family in Tennessee and communicated with them regularly through letters and emails. Her family received her last email in December of 1985, following which Audrey went completely dark. Phone calls and texts went unanswered, while people who knew her in Texas had no idea about her whereabouts. That was when her family traveled from Tennessee to report Audrey missing to authorities in Texas. They even got together with local volunteers and combed through the surrounding areas, but to no avail.

Incidentally, the first body to be recovered from the patch of land beside Calder road belonged to Hiede Fye, who disappeared in 1983. While Hiede’s body was recovered in 1984, authorities came across the bodies of two other women on February 2, 1986. One of those bodies was identified as that of 17-year-old Laura Miller, who went missing in 1984, and the other remained unidentified. Eventually, in 2019, authorities revisiting the case used advanced DNA phenotyping and genetic genealogy to identify the woman as Audrey Lee Cook. Although the general consensus believes that Audrey died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head, the level of decomposition has led to a debate on the actual cause of death.

Who Killed Audrey Lee Cook?

Since Audrey was not identified up until 2019, the investigation into her murder as an unidentified victim was extremely challenging. However, even while investigating her disappearance, Audrey’s family mentioned that they had no idea about her connections or acquaintances, while people in Texas insisted that the victim did not have any enemies who would harm her in such a gruesome manner. However, once her contacts in Texas alleged her involvement in drug abuse, the police wondered if that could have had a hand in the incident. Regardless, further investigation ruled out the drug angle, and detectives found themselves back on square one.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Laura and Hiede’s death led to one Robert Abel, who owned a ranch near the Calder Road field and was previously employed by NASA. However, Robert denied his involvement in either of the murders, and with nothing to link him to the crimes, authorities were forced to let him go. The next possible breakthrough arrived in 2013 when League City resident Clyde Headrick was charged with the 1984 murder of Ellen Bisson. Incidentally, while Clyde was in prison, his cellmates claimed that he had confessed to raping and murdering Laura Miller. Clyde’s ex-wife also claimed that he had returned home with a blood-covered knife one night in 1986, and investigators suspected his involvement in several other killings, including that of Audrey, who was still unidentified at that time.

However, ultimately, Clyde was convicted of manslaughter in Ellen Bisson’s death and sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2014. He was never charged with any of the other murders. Hence, Audrey’s murder remains unsolved to this very day, although the police are still on the lookout for tips and encourage the public to call in with any information they might have. On the other hand, Audrey’s family tries to keep her memory alive through their prayers and is still waiting for her killer to be brought to justice.

Read More: Donna Prudhomme Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?