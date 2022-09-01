Where is Killer Miguel Martinez Now?

When James Smiley, Ruben Martinez, and Daniel Duenez settled down for a peaceful night at James’ Laredo, Texas, home, they had no idea about the horrible tragedy that was about to befall them. By the time authorities reached the scene, all three victims had been murdered horribly, and the house looked like something right out of a horror movie. Netflix’s ‘I Am A Killer: Sympathy For The Devil’ chronicles the gruesome slaying and follows the police investigation that brought the perpetrators to justice. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the case and find out more, shall we?

How Did James Smiley, Ruben Martinez, and Daniel Duenez Die?

James Smiley was quite popular in Laredo, Texas, since he was the local baptist minister. People who knew him described him as a hardworking, kind, and generous man who never hesitated to step out of his way and help others. Moreover, apart from being a baptist minister, James also ran an Arby’s restaurant in town and had several people working under him. All in all, he was quite respected by the townsfolk, and people were shocked by his gruesome demise.

When authorities reached James Smiley’s Laredo, Texas, house on January 17, 1991, they were welcomed by a bloody scene that was enough to unnerve even the toughest of police officers. Upon entering the house, they found James, as well as Ruben Martinez, stabbed multiple times while their heads were smashed in with what seemed like a heavy ax. In another room, authorities also found teenager Daniel Duenez who was murdered in a similar horrifying fashion. Unfortunately, none of the victims had survived, and while the police declared them dead, an autopsy determined that the stab wounds, along with the damage caused by the ax, led them to lose their lives. Besides, the police also found an inverted cross near James’ bed, implying that the crimes were of a satanic nature.

Who Killed James Smiley, Ruben Martinez, and Daniel Duenez?

Interestingly, the police soon discovered that not one but three intruders broke into James’ house on that fateful day. One of those intruders, Milo Flores, approached the police and claimed that his friends, Miguel Martinez and Miguel Venegas carried out the murders after taking a few tools from the garage. Unfortunately, Venegas had already skipped state by that time, so the police apprehended Martinez and brought him in for questioning.

Once put under tough interrogation, Martinez admitted to being present at the scene but claimed that he was too sickened by the whole thing. The suspect alleged that Venegas planned the whole thing and that he was also rambling something about being asked to kill by the devil. Moreover, Martinez further stated that he had stabbed the first victim once before running out of the house in terror as Venegas went on a murdering spree inside. However, the cops were still convinced of his involvement and charged him with murder.

Where is Miguel Martinez Now?

When presented in court, Miguel Martinez was found guilty of capital murder according to Texas’s law of parties, which states that anyone who is a party to a felony can be charged for it. As a result, the judge sentenced him to death in 1992, which made him the youngest prisoner on Texas’ death row. Incidentally, Martinez was on Texas’ death row for about ten years until his sentence was commuted and changed to life in prison in 2002, as he was not directly responsible for the murders. Since then, Miguel has been spending his days behind bars at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville, Texas, although he is eligible for parole according to prison records.

